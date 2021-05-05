Coronavirus vaccines will be available to eligible students within East Baton Rouge schools this week as the city-parish pushes to boost lagging inoculation rates in the community.
The initiative gives students aged 16 and older at eight Baton Rouge schools a chance to get the Pfizer vaccine for free starting Friday, the city-parish announced earlier this week.
“Our youth want to make a return back to campus to see their friends, their teachers and their community, and we can help ensure this happens as safely as possible,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. “When our youth get vaccinated, we are capable of bringing back our schools, our extracurricular activities and the memories they will cherish for a lifetime.”
Multiple local and state entities, as well as Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Center’s in Schools, are teaming up to carry out the vaccine drives. Students old enough for the Pfizer vaccine — now Food and Drug Administration-approved for anyone 16 and older — should get consent forms this week for parents or guardians to sign before receiving a shot.
Northdale Magnet Academy, Northeast High School, Liberty Magnet High School, Broadmoor Senior High School, Glen Oaks Magnet High School McKinley High School, Scotlandville Magnet High School and Baton Rouge Magnet High School are participating in the initiative.
The city-parish announced its inoculation campaign the same day reports surfaced about the FDA expecting to OK the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15 year old as early as next week. East Baton Rouge officials are waiting for word from Washington DC about whether to expand the initiative to younger children, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
School inoculation sites are part of a slew of recent efforts in Baton Rouge to get more people vaccinated.
A federally-operated vaccine site opened behind the Bon Carre Business Center last month, a job fair-vaccine drive was held for Baton Rouge students last Saturday and a vaccine site will be administering doses at the Mall of Louisiana through this coming Thursday.
The push for more inoculations comes as statewide vaccine rates decline, putting Louisiana near the bottom of the 50 states for percentage of its population fully inoculated. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, just over 29% of East Baton Rouge residents are fully vaccinated.