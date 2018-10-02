Now that every Baton Rouge police officer has a body camera, the question has turned to whether the city still needs a body camera committee to hash over policies related to their use.

Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg says it doesn't, but many of her colleagues believe her proposal to disband the panel is ill-timed. Among other things, they say, officers still need guidance on how to use the equipment properly. In fact, prosecutors this summer dropped charges against a man initially suspected of firing at a police officer because they had insufficient evidence.

“There really isn’t a relevant reason for the committee to continue to meet," Freiberg said when she floated the idea of disbanding the committee at an East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting last week.

She said the 3-year-old committee, which includes representatives from the mayor-president's office, the police department, the city's police union, the parish district attorney's office and the community, has achieved its primary goal of supplying cameras to every cop.

But after an officer didn't turn on a dashboard camera or his body camera while confronting a motorist who later had charges against him dropped, there's been a call to keep the panel intact.

"There are a lot of elements that still need to be discussed," said Democratic state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a former councilwoman who spearheaded the committee's formation three years ago. "We've got to have more accountability and transparency."

Freiberg suggested dissolving the committee on Sept. 26, as the Metro Council debated filling a panel seat that came open with the death of council member Buddy Amoroso. Councilman Trae Welch, who has said he would happily step in to take Amoroso's place, said the panel still has important work to do.

"That wasn't the end of that committee," Welch said. "Body cameras are incredibly important. It's a new technology for the area, and I think we need to make sure the city-parish is getting what they need from it."

Freiberg, who serves on the committee along with Councilwoman Tara Wicker, said in an interview that she intends to introduce an ordinance that would disband the panel.

The Metro Council in April 2017 spent $2.25 million to outfit all Baton Rouge police officers with body cameras — a year and six months after launching a pilot program in one of the city's high-crime areas.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who campaigned behind the idea, argued that body cameras would help close the gap of mistrust between the police department and the community, which intensified in the wake of the police shooting of Alton Sterling in July 2016.

But the cameras still must be turned on to produce evidence.

Shortly after announcing a new video release policy aimed at improving transparency, Police Chief Murphy Paul decided against sharing with the public the body or dash camera footage from an Aug. 7 officer-involved shooting.

The Police Department subsequently said it couldn't release the footage because none existed: the officer involved didn't turn on his dash or body cameras. That failure prompted the district attorney's office to drop all charges against a suspect.

In the wake of that controversy, members of the body camera committee talked about making policy changes to prevent that from happening again, including buying technology that would turn on body cameras whenever officers removed guns from their holsters, according to Cleve Dunn Jr., another committee member.

"For Barbara to transition the discussion from appointing someone to eliminating the committee was out of order; it was also very premature and unnecessary," Dunn said. "There’s ongoing work that needs to be done."

Wicker said that she and Amoroso had talked about having the committee exercise greater oversight over BRPD’s body camera program.

"We need more accountability and more eyes watching," Wicker said. "Having committee and council members at table during discussion helps identify potential issues. I think it just opens lines of communication and offers another opportunity for transparency."

Freiberg argues that the city-parish has other panels, such as the mayor’s police advisory committee, that can deal with any issues connected with the body camera program.

"We've already established quite a bit of policy around use of the cameras," she said. "As for as expertise on what kind of body cam they should be using, personally that should be left to the experts in the law enforcement division."