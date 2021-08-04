Prairieville lawyer Aaron Lawler became the third member of the Ascension Parish Council to have a recall petition filed against him in the past two weeks, as some residents revolt over the pace of new developments and their impact on floods and traffic.
Organizers filed papers with the Louisiana Secretary of State's office on Tuesday, an agency spokesman said.
Residents upset over the impacts of population growth in Ascension, Louisiana's fastest growing parish since the August 2016 flood, have talked about recalling as many as six of 11 council members in recent weeks.
The first recall petitions were filed last month against Council Chairwoman Teri Casso and first-term Councilman Corey Orgeron. Both represent fast-growing parts of Dutchtown or Prairieville, as Lawler does.
Organizers of the Lawler recall now have 180 days to collect nearly 3,000 signatures from registered voters in Council District 7 in northern Prairieville to force a recall election. Under the law, signatures must be collected from one-third of the registered voters.
If organizers get enough signatures and the parish registrar of voters certifies them, District 7 voters would be asked at the ballot whether to recall Lawler and have another election to select a new person to fill out the remainder of his term.
The recall petition against Lawler cites his "support of unbridled growth without proper infrastructure." The petition lists Charles Edwards and Jennifer Cross, both of Prairieville, as the chairman and vice-chair of the effort, according to a state summary.
Lawler, a two-term Republican councilman who has run on controlling growth, has helped develop and push through road impact fees, new road maintenance tax districts for new neighborhoods, tighter rules on using dirt to raise homes and on traffic analysis and drainage planning. He is also key figure in the Move Ascension road program.
But he has also run afoul of constituents over his role in developers' seeking and winning approval for new neighborhoods with major drainage or traffic concerns.
In a call Wednesday, Cross and volunteer Mark Taylor cited Lawler's role in the approval of the Oak Grove Townhomes and its impact on the Willow Lakes neighborhood, plus the new Jamestown Crossing neighborhood off narrow La. 930, as among the reasons a recall movement took root.
Taylor added Lawler may have run on slowing growth "but it doesn't align with his actions."
"It seems as though he finds himself on both sides of an issue at the same time," he said.
Though concerns with Lawler have been brewing for some time, Cross said the councilman's vote on June 28 to remove Parish President Clint Cointment as head of drainage was a final straw for many, showing Lawler wasn't listening to constituents.
In a written response, Lawler said he remains focused on improving infrastructure, planning and transparency.
“My only concern is continuing the unprecedented road improvements via Move Ascension, completing the Floodplain Management Plan that will result in drainage improvements for District 7, finalizing a long-term plan for recreation and the completion of Open Finance, something I brought to Ascension Parish during my first term,” Lawler said.