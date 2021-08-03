Ascension President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19, parish officials said Tuesday.
In a statement on Facebook, the officials said his symptoms are mild and he "is fully engaged with Parish business while recovering at home."
"The delta variant does not discriminate against anyone," Cointment added in the statement. "I hope my diagnosis will be a wake-up call that encourages everyone to get vaccinated, as this can lessen the severity of symptoms."
Cointment has been vaccinated, a top aide confirmed.
Since July 20, Cointment has been on a community listening tour and meeting with residents in local gyms and community buildings on five different occasions, including again on Monday night in Oak Grove.
The meetings, which didn't have mask requirements, happened as the surge of the coronavirus delta variant was quickly gaining steam in the state. Some parish council members and staff attended at least one of those meetings in Dutchtown, and mask wearing was rare.
Before those meetings and before the variant had gained so much momentum, he and other council members also attended packed council and drainage meetings in May and June as they debated contentious development and drainage measures.
At that time, mask wearing was virtually non-existent but viral spread was much lower and better understanding the new delta variant was still coming into focus.
Current state health data show Ascension has continued to have high positivity and transmission rates while its full vaccination level of nearly 37% was a few percentage points below the regional average for much of the Baton Rouge area.
Parish officials didn't say when Cointment began feeling symptoms or had a positive test or how residents who attended the listening tour meetings might be notified.
Ruth Phillips, parish government executive administrator and a close aide to Cointment, said in a text that "all in close contacts with him have been notified and are following guidelines set by their respective agencies/jobs."
She declined to offer any more details, saying they were covered by federal medical privacy laws.
State and federal health officials have said that the COVID-19 vaccine continues to offer strong protection against infection and even stronger protection against severe illness, hospitalization or death.
But new data on the more contagious and virulent delta variant show vaccinated people can spread the virus as easily as those who are unvaccinated.
During the week of July 15 to 21, 90% of the new cases and 89% of new hospitalizations were among those who are not vaccinated, the state health department says.
Cointment is hardly the first parish government official or employee to contract the virus or have close brushes with it.
Earlier in the pandemic last year, Councilman Dal Waguespack contracted the virus and Teri Casso, the council chairwoman, self-quarantined after her husband came down with COVID-19. At the time, there was no vaccine.
Cointment said in the statement that parish government would heed Governor John Bel Edwards’ call to reinstate a mask mandate for all persons, whether or not vaccinated, inside public buildings.
The mandate, which state officials have said in needed because of its increased transmissibility even among the vaccinated, goes into effect at start of business Wednesday.
“We have come too far, and overcome too much, to go backwards now. I’m asking everyone to please mask up and, if you haven’t already been, get vaccinated,” Cointment said.
Parish officials said the indoor mask mandate applies only to parish-owned buildings.
They said parish government does not regulate private businesses, but they are under the purview of the State Fire Marshal’s Office, which should be notified of any violations.
Free vaccines are available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit and at pharmacies throughout Ascension, officials said.