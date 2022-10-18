East Baton Rouge officials have said for weeks that the federal government is compelling them to impose a new stormwater fee on residents, but they couldn't talk about those negotiations because of a non-disclosure agreement. But on Tuesday, under pressure from a Louisiana Congressman, the city-parish said the NDA was one it had placed on its own employees — not one required by the feds.
That admission angered Metro Council members, who said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration had misled them and the public.
"I feel like the trust is now gone, not only between the public and the city-parish but between the council and the administration," Councilman Aaron Moak said.
The fee cannot go into effect without council approval; a vote is planned for next week.
The fee was first pitched as a solution to flooding and litter problems, but it actually serves as the city-parish's last-ditch attempt to avoid federal enforcement action, officials have said. Baton Rouge's Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System, or MS4, has been out of compliance with federal Clean Water Act requirements for more than a decade.
For more than a month, city-parish officials have declined to answer questions about why they are so urgently pushing for the Metro Council to approve the fee without a vote by taxpayers, citing the NDA. That sparked outrage and heated questions from parish residents during recent public meetings.
In a Thursday letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, Congressman Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, called the lack of transparency on the federal action "highly inappropriate" and asked that the agencies abandon any NDA.
Then, on Tuesday morning, Graves said he spoke with officials from the EPA and the U.S. Justice Department who told him that no NDA exists between the city-parish and the EPA or DOJ and that there is no hard deadline imposed by the federal government for Metro Council to approve the fee.
"I was initially very frustrated with EPA and the DOJ, only to have the phone call with them today," Graves told The Advocate Tuesday. "I was shocked when they came right out of the gates and said they have no non-disclosure agreement and have no idea what any of those people are talking about."
The city-parish responded to Graves' comments in a statement Tuesday afternoon, admitting that the NDA was drafted by the city-parish and signed by consultants and staff members of the administration, contrary to past public statements.
"No state or federal governmental agency has required the City-Parish to execute a non-disclosure agreement or confidentiality agreement as it pertains to stormwater compliance," reads the city-parish statement.
The city-parish's NDA from the Parish Attorney's Office blocks those who sign it from making public statements about conversations with the Justice Department regarding a potential settlement, according to a copy of the NDA provided to The Advocate nearly five days after the newspaper requested a copy of it.
The EPA and the DOJ did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
At least five members of the 12-member Metro Council said Tuesday they plan to vote against the fee and have serious concerns about the city-parish’s previous statements to them about the NDA. At least seven ‘yes’ votes are needed for the fee to be approved.
Councilman Laurie Adams said the administration misled members of the council and put them in a “terrible position.” Adams plans to vote against the fee, she added.
“I am frustrated, angry and disappointed,” Adams said. “I was led to believe that the EPA and DOJ was requiring our local officials to sign an NDA preventing Parish officials from making any comments regarding a potential enforcement action."
Councilwoman Jennifer Racca replied to Graves' tweet to question the city-parish's statements on the NDA and said she plans to vote against the fee.
"I have questions about where the misinformation fed to Metro Council originated and why we — and the public — have seemingly been misled for weeks," Racca wrote. "East Baton Rouge Parish residents deserve transparent and straightforward answers from the City-Parish."
Council members were told they would have to sign a non-disclosure agreement if they asked questions that probed too deeply into negotiations, Adams said; she said she didn't sign one. She said council members have been told that the NDA is in place between the federal government and the city-parish.
Councilwoman Chauna Banks, a member of the Democratic Party like Broome, said she will vote against the fee. She said the city-parish’s statement does not align with what she was told by the administration.
"I have not been able to determine or find that this administration is forthcoming, knowledgeable or transparent regarding what mandates they are supposedly getting from these federal agencies," Banks said.
City-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong blamed miscommunication on the disconnect about the source of the NDA between the administration and members of the Metro Council.
"It's a matter of confusion," Armstrong said. "I don't think anyone was intentional in that confusion. We all played a role in that confusion, council members included."
The first public mention of the NDA came during a Sept. 14 Metro Council meeting to set up the stormwater utility that would be funded by the fee, if approved. Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill and Parish Attorney Andy Dotson repeatedly warned council members that failing to approve the district and the fee without delay could lead to "federal enforcement action" but declined to elaborate further, citing a “gag order.”
"We’re on a time frame right now in dealing with a situation and dealing with what we’re dealing with," Dotson told the council Sept. 14. "We’re under a gag order, and we’re under an agreement that we can’t go far into it public-wise."
A gag order refers to an order by a judge prohibiting parties taking part in a pending lawsuit or criminal prosecution from talking about the case to the public. Broome's administration clarified the next week that the gag order was, in fact, an NDA between the federal government and the city-parish.
After multiple inquiries into what information is being concealed by the NDA, Armstrong said Sept. 23 that federal enforcement action is "imminent" and that immediate passage of the fee is the best option for avoiding that action. Armstrong cited the alleged NDA when declining to provide details of that federal action — or if the federal government has given any guarantee that the passage of the fee will allow the city-parish to avoid the federal action.
"The EPA was crystal clear that there is not an explicit deadline date or backstop," Graves said. "They did indicate that this compliance issue dates back several years and that while there’s not an explicit deadline or backstop date, they do believe this needs to be acted on with some degree of urgency. There is zero requirement that it happen this month or next month, but the city-parish does need to demonstrate that they are working."