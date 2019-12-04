The East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously agreed Wednesday to the rezoning of more than 10 acres of land near the Siegen Lane exit of Interstate 10 to allow the development of office buildings, despite opposition from more than a dozen homeowners in a neighboring subdivision.

The vote is a step forward for the controversial Siegen Terrace development, which has been in flux for the last year. Developers yanked a previous rezoning proposal from consideration in February after nearby residents raised concerns the property could be used for retail stores and result in heavy vehicle traffic.

In addition to approving a rezoning from residential to commercial, the Metro Council also greenlit a preliminary concept plan — known as a Planned Unit Development — which allows for the the construction of office buildings no taller than two stories.

Still, it's only a preliminary seal of approval. Developers now have to craft a final site plan, with detailed building designs, landscape plans and stormwater and traffic considerations.

That plan will then return before Planning Commission for final approval.

The public hearing Wednesday drew more than a dozen residents from the Audubon Terrace/Morning Glen neighborhoods, which directly abut the site to the south.

East Baton Rouge won't delay zoning cases to accommodate St. George neighborhoods The city-parish will continue to make zoning decisions on property located within the boundaries of St. George despite calls from a homeowners…

Bill Gibson, the president of the homeowners association, said the development would "forever change the character" of the neighborhood. He said the subdivision's narrow roads could not accommodate the traffic that would come with commercial activity.

Others said they feared the development would lead to greater issues with flooding in the neighborhood and were concerned office buildings overlooking their backyards would intrude on their privacy.

Frank Duke, the city-parish's planning director, said the issues aired Wednesday by the neighborhood's residents will "have to be addressed in the final development plan."

Arthur Metrailer, whose family owns the property, said they spent the last year working with the homeowners association on a solution, adding that at the group's September meeting residents voted not to oppose the development.

“We’ve been waiting to bring this property into commerce for 40 years,” Metrailer told the council, noting that the land has been gradually chipped away with the expansion of nearby roads. “This has been a problem in search of a solution.”

Metrailer said he understands the residents' apprehensions and wants to continue working with them in crafting the final site plan.

+2 Why Baton Rouge Metro Council has agreed to rezone land by Siegen I-10 exit for offices Fearful of a lawsuit, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday approved a rezoning request to allow offices near the Siegen Lane exit o…

Councilman Matt Watson, whose district includes the neighborhood, said Wednesday night's vote now puts the onus on the developers to craft a plan with input from the the surrounding residents.

"This only gets us to a stage where the heat is on for the Metrailers to come up with a real development plan," Watson said in an interview after the meeting.

Gibson, the homeowners association president, asked the city-parish in October to halt all zoning-related decisions on properties within the proposed city of St. George until the municipality is up-and-running.

The Parish Attorney's Office concluded that the city-parish should "proceed with business as usual" in processing rezoning requests until the municipality is officially incorporated and considered a legal entity, which, with litigation underway, could take years.

After Wednesday's meeting, Gibson said he still believes St. George should have a voice in the rezoning decision. "We raised a bunch of issues and none of them listened to us," Gibson said. "It's disappointing."