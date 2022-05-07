A man was arrested on several charges after authorities say he and his girlfriend shot at two people and attacked one with a tire iron inside a Gardere-area laundromat Friday.
According to an affidavit provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Rontrell Nelson and his girlfriend, whose name has not yet been released, walked into the Gardere Coin Laundry just before 4 p.m.
Nelson's girlfriend immediately began to hit a female victim in the head with a tire iron, during which time Nelson, who was carrying a rifle, fired "multiple shots," one of which struck a male victim, the affidavit says.
Security camera footage showed the female victim shot back with a handgun as she tried to run but tripped, the document says. She was followed by Nelson, who continued to fire shots.
Nelson and his girlfriend then fled the scene in a tan four-door sedan, the affidavit continues, which was quickly stopped by EBRSO officers. Nelson was arrested and his girlfriend was taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.
She was rushed into surgery and was not immediately able to provide a statement to police, the document said. The two victims were also hospitalized, although it was not immediately clear whether the female victim was hit by any of the bullets.
In an interview with detectives, Nelson admitted he and his girlfriend decided to go back to the laundromat with weapons after the female victim "snuck" his girlfriend in the same parking lot two days earlier.
Nelson, who was previously arrested in 2013 for aggravated assault with a firearm, faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Charges for Nelson's girlfriend are pending, the affidavit said.