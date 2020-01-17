The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will test its new rules for filling vacancies for the first time Wednesday when it decides from among at least nine candidates to fill a District 12 seat that had been held by Barbara Freiberg, who is now a state legislator.

The revised procedure, approved by the council last January, allows any registered voter residing in the district to apply for the open seat. Individual council members will also have the opportunity to nominate candidates. The application period is still open; would-be council members can apply online.

The nominee who receives a majority of votes from the remaining 11 council members will be appointed to fill the vacancy. That means candidates only need six votes. With Freiberg's exit, the council is now made up of six Republicans and five Democrats.

The revised measure, championed by Councilwoman Chauna Banks, was approved in part to prevent the kind of controversy that roiled the council following following Republican Buddy Amoroso's death the previous year.

Banks, who spent three years advocating for the reform, was among the band of Democrats on the Metro Council who tried to block the appointment of Amoroso's widow, Denise Amoroso, in a failed attempt to put a Democrat in the seat to create an even split on the council. The ordeal resulted in a contentious meeting of back-and-forth insults along the lines of race and party affiliations.

Freiberg, who was elected in November to the represent House District 70 in state Legislature, resigned from her post after the Metro Council’s Jan. 8 meeting. That leaves less than a year remaining in her term and means whoever the council selects will serve until the end of 2020. A special election is required only if there is more than a year left in the term.

Freiberg said she's likely to offer a recommendation to her colleagues in private after reviewing each of the candidates' applications. She said its important that her replacement be committed to serving constituents in the day-to-day issues of garbage, transportation and drainage.

Councilman Matt Watson urged homeowners associations and community groups in the district to make it known whom among the candidates they want to represent them.

"I would hate to think that anyone on this council would selfishly try to help themselves by selecting someone that they wanted that didn’t appear to represent the desires of the district," Watson said.

District 12 includes Southdowns, Kenilworth, Valley Park, Concord Estates and Mayfair, among other neighborhoods. Sixty-nine percent of its 25,000 registered voters are white and 24% are black; 38% are Democrats, 34% are Republicans, and 28% listed other parties or no affiliation.

The nine candidates who had applied by Friday afternoon include:

• Christopher Boggs, financial advisor at SRS Wealth Management Group, Inc.

• Rose Carey, 68, retired from Department of Corrections Credit Union

• Jorge Ferrer, 76, retired professional engineer

• J. Marston Fowler, general counsel at The Workforce Group

• Mackenzie Ledet, 36, director at Stonehenge Capital

• Tania Nyman, former LSU English Instructor

• Jennifer Racca, 39, insurance consultant and attorney at Gallagher Benefit Services

• Elvin Sterling, 45, specialist at Interstate Construction & Demolition Group, Inc.

• Messiah Ward, 75, retired auto parts store owner.