Records show that the suspended band director at Denham Springs High School did not disclose on his job application that he quit a Texas job amid an investigation into his relationship with an underage female student and also didn't note the existence of a teaching credential bearing a sanction imposed after a superintendent told him he would have been fired for "misconduct and unprofessionalism."

But a lawyer for Vincent Fortado said Thursday the teacher was "100 percent forthcoming" while seeking the post from the Livingston Parish School Board. Baton Rouge lawyer Jill Craft said Fortado had nothing to hide and that no investigation revealed evidence of sexual conduct with any student.

"There has obviously been an awful lot of media coverage which has portrayed my client in a light as a sexual offender, which he absolutely is not. Not a single agency concluded that he was," Craft said.

Craft said the school principal found out about the Texas incident when he conducted a Google search of Fortado's name, and the band teacher discussed it with him fully in an interview. Applicants for jobs in Livingston Parish schools are asked to disclose by themselves whether they have left a job under questionable circumstances.

An attorney for the Livingston Parish School Board did not return an email seeking comment. School officials have repeatedly refused to answer questions on the matter, calling it a personnel matter.

Fortado has been under fire since a report earlier this month revealed Texas police in 2013 investigated his relationship with a student at Brazoswood High School. No charges were filed, but a minor student told police that he made inappropriate comments, including that he had "feelings for her," that seeing her in running clothes "makes (him) think things he shouldn't," and asking whether she had ever had sex.

+2 Denham Springs band director left job in Texas amid probe into relationship with underage student The new band director at Denham Springs High School left a job at a Texas school district five years ago while police investigated whether he had an inappropriate relationship with a student. Vincent Fortado was not charged with a crime. A police report said the band teacher admitted developing a close relationship with, and sending "flirty" text messages to, a high school student, and asked her to delete text messages, which she did. It wasn't clear whether Fortado quit or was fired.

The band teacher denied any inappropriate physical contact with the girl. He told investigators he sent "flirty" text messages but that he was only trying to help a troubled student.

Fortado was also the subject of a school investigation and its results were turned over to the Texas Education Agency, the state board that oversees schools there, according to public records.

In November 2013, that board issued Fortado an "inscribed reprimand" that was placed on his teaching license the next month. According to a copy of the consent decree provided by Craft, the state's investigation found he "exercised poor judgment in maintaining appropriate boundaries with students. Respondent overstepped these boundaries in an effort to help students with their personal problems."

"This was gone through over and over and over again, and at the end of the day, the conclusion was he did nothing more than try to help the students and, as a first-year teacher, probably didn't go about it the right way," Craft said.

The question of what Fortado told the school district is at the center of why the teacher is on unpaid administrative leave, according to Craft.

An application packet for Fortado, obtained through a public records request, shows that Fortado answered "No" to a question about whether he was ever "discharged, failed to be rehired, been asked to resign a position, resigned to avoid termination or terminated from employment."

Fortado's personnel file from the Brazosport Independent School District shows he resigned April 8, 2013, citing "reasons of a personal nature." Then-Superintendent Karin Holacka wrote back in a response that Fortado would have been fired due to his "misconduct and unprofessionalism" relating to allegations of "inappropriate communications/inappropriate relationships with students."

"Prior to action by the Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees to terminate your contract with the school district, you elected to resign," Holacka wrote in her letter, which also prohibited him from returning to school property for a period of three years. Holacka declined an interview Thursday on what she referred to in an email as his "resignation in lieu of termination."

Fortado was also asked on the application about other state licenses he holds. He listed only a New Mexico license, and not the Texas license, which bears the reprimand.

When Fortado signed his Livingston Parish application, he acknowledged that "furnishing false information or omitting information in this application could disqualify me from consideration for employment or could lead to discharge from employment.”

Craft maintains, however, that her client fully disclosed the situation to the school principal and an assistant principal during a phone interview when he was applying for the job and in emails and text messages surrounding the call.

She said the principal searched his name on Google after his first interview and came across a news item mentioning the investigation. She said Fortado then "fully" revealed information about the Texas investigations and the formal reprimand.

For the school district to take a position that it wants to impose disciplinary action based on the application is "flat wrong," she said.

"They 100 percent knew what happened in Texas at the time of hire," Craft said.

Craft said her client wants to return to his position as director of the Denham Springs High School Band and has received support from parents and students.

+2 New band director brings international experience to Denham Springs band DENHAM SPRINGS — Vincent Fortado brings a lifetime of classical music training coupled with experience gained from study and performance on t…