Accused killer Dakota Theriot was being held without bail Monday in Livingston Parish in a triple murder outside Walker after his transfer from Ascension Parish where a state district judge also ordered him held without bail for two other slayings in that parish, court officials said.

Theriot, 21, was booked on five counts of first-degree murder and other counts in Livingston and Ascension parishes after his return Friday from Virginia, where had fled following the slayings late last month in the two Louisiana parishes.

Theriot is accused of killing Summer Ernest, 20, whom authorities, neighbors and her relatives have described as his girlfriend. He's also accused of killing her father and brother in Livingston Parish, then driving to his parents' home in Ascension and killing them on Jan. 26. Preliminary autopsy results show all five victims were shot in the head.

Theriot has admitted to killing the five with a gun stolen from his father, deputies have said.

In Ascension, Theriot was not brought into open court Monday in Gonzales but a state district judge set the bail through a phone call or video conference while Theriot remained at the Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville, a top court officials said.

Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna said the judge ordered Theriot held without bail in the slaying of his parents and gave Theriot $125,000 in combined bail on home invasion and illegal use of a weapon counts also in Ascension.

Under state law, authorities can hold Theriot without bail for a first-degree murder charge.

Theriot was then transferred on Monday to Livingston Parish where he was booked with three counts of first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle in that parish, online jail records say.

Online records indicate that Theriot was given $25,000 in bail for the motor vehicle theft in Livingston and was being held without bail for all three murder counts in that parish.

Lori Steele, spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, said bail or lack of bail for the Livingston counts are preset upon booking in that parish.

Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall said defendants booked into the Livingston jail are typically brought before a video screen in the jail to speak with a judge, who will review the bail and ask the defendant if he or she has an attorney or any questions.

Defense attorneys could later seek to have Theriot's bail reviewed in Livingston and Ascension. Wall said he wasn't immediately aware of the any hearing date in Livingston.

Theriot had fled Louisiana after the five slayings in suburban Baton Rouge and was picked up in Virginia last week at his grandmother's house.

Theriot returned to Louisiana Friday night after waiving extradition at a Richmond County, Virginia, courthouse. He was held during the weekend near Donaldsonville.

The bail and booking procedures are the early stages of prosecutors' attempts to bring a case against Theriot for the slayings.

Theriot has not yet been formally charged. Under state law, prosecutors must bring any homicide case before a grand jury to charge a suspect and will have to bring Theriot's case before grand juries in Ascension and Livingston to do so.

Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin in Ascension, said prosecutors have not decided yet whether to seek the death penalty.

Given Theriot's history of mental troubles, defense attorneys could also seek a sanity commission, a formalized review by court-appointed mental health professionals, to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

The judge in Ascension appointed Theriot a public defender to represent him in that parish, but Twenty-third Judicial District Attorney Alan Robert said he has already filed a motion Monday to have two other attorneys appointed to represent Theriot.

Under state law, defendants facing capital charges must have at least two attorneys representing them that are certified to handle capital cases. Robert said the attorney initially pointed to the case isn't certified for capital cases.

