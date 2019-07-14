When will College Drive and Corporate Boulevard be repaved? They are nothing short of road hazards.
"I appreciate the reader's concern about both streets," says Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for the city-parish.
"Corporate Boulevard will be bid out sometime within the next three months. The work would entail replacing broken curbs and concrete panels within the roadway from College Drive to Jefferson Highway.
"As for College Drive, we will be establishing the prioritization of the road projects included in the MovEBR plan, and College Drive is one of them. Once we get an agreement on prioritization of the projects and where they fall, then we can determine when College Drive is improved. It will certainly be more than overlaying the roadway."
MovEBR on Mickens Road
What specific improvements can residents along Mickens Road in north Baton Rouge expect to see with the voter-approved MovEBR Plan? Where is it on the long list of other projects in the plan?
We asked Raiford to weigh in on this, too: "Currently we just received approval by the Metro Council to approve both program managers for both capacity and enhancements projects. Our next step will be establishing a prioritization schedule on the projects on the list.
"We would need at least 60 days to develop the list of projects, then provide the list to the public for possible feedback. I realize it is important for the reader who asked this question and when we finish the data gathering and public feedback, then the list can be provided to everyone."