In a letter read this weekend at masses across the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Bishop Michael G. Duca commended parishioners for following health guidelines during the pandemic but said the coronavirus is still surging so "instead of relaxing our guard we must re-enforce it."
Duca started with good news.
"Few, if any, have been infected from attending Mass, where our procedures have been followed, and there have been no super-spreader events, as far as I know, originating from our liturgical celebrations," Duca said in his letter sent across the diocese on Saturday.
However, Duca said, several of the priests in the diocese have been infected and others have been exposed to the coronavirus "sending out priests into quarantine for two weeks and unavailable to sacramental ministry."
"I believe that the present surge of the virus demands that now, more than ever, we need to follow all the recommended practice" of wearing masks and standing six feet from others, he said.
Deacon Dan Borné, media consultant for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, said that more than 200,000 Catholics live in the 12 state parishes that make up the diocese.
The bishop said the letter was issued in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards's call last week for the private sector and communities of faith to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Borné said.
Duca also this weekend posted on YouTube a video where he offered the same message.
Duca said that he and other bishops in the U.S. have reviewed information on the new vaccines developed to protect against the coronavirus and agree with Pope Francis that being vaccinated "should be considered as an act of charity toward others in our communities."
"I know that some see masks, physical distancing and other guidelines as a restraint to religious freedom, the intrusion of government into the Church or that I, as your Bishop, am working more as an administrator than a pastor," Duca wrote.
"I will share with you that as I created our present Diocesan Pandemic Guidelines and even write this letter I have only the command of the Lord, “Love One Another” on my heart," he said.