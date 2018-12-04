Designs for an express bus line connecting LSU to the Plank Road corridor through downtown should be ready by early next year, even though city-parish contractors are still deciding the exact route.
The route is projected to cost between $40 million and $50 million.
Transit experts sat down with state legislators and metro council members Tuesday to discuss their progress. The Capital Area Transit System already intended to run an express route — known as bus rapid transit — down Plank Road. Earlier this year, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome scrapped plans to build a tram linking LSU to downtown. Now it is all envisioned to be one bus route of 10 to 12 miles. The challenge is how to connect the two lines.
Engineers are considering connections via Florida Boulevard, Government Street and North Boulevard. Contractors told elected officials they hope to identify a preferred route by February so they can perform other advance work and apply for federal grant money by Labor Day. A full route, however, is still probably years from operation. CATS has already planned to open a Plank Road segment sometime in 2019.
CATS CEO Bill Deville declined to speculate on an exact date. He said the efforts to link the northern end to downtown and LSU have slowed the Plank Road portion a bit. However, over the next two months Baton Rouge will be getting its first three electric buses. The trio will eventually run rapid transit, and Deville said they’ll be put to some other use until the express route opens.
Baton Rouge can look to Kansas City for an idea of what it can expect of rapid transit, said project manager Chris Handzel of the consulting firm HNTB.
Stops would normally be placed every quarter to third of a mile, with ticketing terminals and raised curbs so the buses don’t have to wait for riders to pay fare on board or pause to kneel to let passengers off and on, Handzel explained.
Councilman Matt Watson asked if there would be pullouts to get buses out of the roadway while riders embark. It’s usually faster for buses to just stop in the roadway rather than wait for an opening to pull back onto the main road, so pullouts aren’t a priority in most areas, Handzel said.
Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis asked how rapid transit is supposed to spur economic development, as has been claimed. Handzel said Kansas City has found that riders are willing to walk a little farther to board at an express stop rather than a stop for a local bus. That concentrates foot traffic, which can help bolster business. In Kansas City, a new grocery store was able to open near an express route hub in part because it was near a rapid transit stop, the consultant said.
There was also conversation about the need for routes to connect Southern University and the airport to the rapid transit line, but state Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge, was concerned about how everything will be funded. Handzel and fellow consultant Bryan Jones said Baton Rouge’s express line isn’t competing with any similar programs in the state, nor is it competing with funding to build a proposed passenger rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans; any funding for that project would come from a separate pot of money.
They estimated the federal government could probably supply about half the total funding for the rapid transit line, with the state and local government providing the other half. One potential source of money could be the city-parish’s road transfer agreement, under which East Baton Rouge has agreed to take over maintenance of certain state roads in exchange for about $72 million in credit from the state Department of Transportation and Development.