The emergency room at Baton Rouge General's Mid City campus will reopen to the public on Monday for the first time since it shut down in 2015 under the financial pressures of treating thousands of uninsured patients.

The revival of the 23,000-square-foot emergency room off Florida Boulevard is a boon for residents who live nearby in the city's poorest ZIP codes. The closure five years ago left the region's hospital beds concentrated in south Baton Rouge and led to increased EMS transport times.

The site is reopening with financial support from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, which penned a contract with the hospital system at the end of March to set up an acute care hospital at the Mid City campus to manage an influx of coronavirus patients.

The 33-bed emergency room will open at 7 a.m. on Monday and will treat and assess emergencies of all kinds, from chest pains and broken bones to diabetes and strokes.

Edgardo Tenreiro, the chief executive officer of Baton Rouge General, said they're going to take the reopening a "day at a time, a month at a time and see how it works," but he's hopeful it will be sustainable in the long run given how much has changed in the region's health care landscape over the last five years.

When the emergency room shut down in 2015, hospital administrators said it was losing nearly $2 million a month from treating high volumes of uninsured patients, many of whom turned to the site after the closure of the Earl K. Long charity hospital in north Baton Rouge two years earlier.

At the time, 36% of the patients seen in Mid City's ER were uninsured.

With Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision in 2016 to expand Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act, the share of uninsured adults in East Baton Rouge Parish has roughly been cut in half from 13.2% in 2014 to 7.39% in 2018.

Another helpful change, Tenreiro said, was increased payments to health care providers who treat Medicaid patients.

Mid City's ER was slated to reopen sooner, but the coronavirus pandemic tied up supply chains and Baton Rouge General had difficultly acquiring equipment for the unit, Tenreiro said.

The facility will operate much like a freestanding ER, with the ability to triage a range of emergencies, but without an operating room on site or specialty care services. Unlike some facilities, Mid City has acute care units, and will be capable of admitting patients directly from its ER.

The closure of Mid City's ER in 2015 caused an uproar among local elected officials and community leaders, who said it left a swath of the city with no emergency room nearby.

With a $5.5 million grant from the state, Our Lady of the Lake opened an ER in north Baton Rouge in 2017, but the vast majority of hospital beds remain in south Baton Rouge, out of reach to many who lack adequate transportation.

"There is a disproportionate distribution of hospital beds in Baton Rouge," Dr. Venkat Banda, the medical director for Mid City's surge facility, said in an interview with The Advocate in April.

Banda noted that Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center off Essen Lane and Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus are located within a mile of each other.

The ER's location off Florida Boulevard — with a CATS bus terminal just blocks away — means patients can easily access care by simply walking in.

Mid City has always been "like the beacon in the middle of the city," serving patients from different backgrounds, Chelsea Bray, the facility's director of nursing, said in April. "That's been the culture of Mid City: Bring all your sick, your weak, your weary, and we'll take care of them."

The contract Baton Rouge General signed with GOHSEP will keep the facility open for at least the next six months, with the possibility of an 18-month extension.

