The Holden-based US Fire Pump company in Louisiana has been brought on board by the U.S. Navy to help it fight a ship fire burning since Sunday at naval base in California.
The cause of the fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault ship docked at Naval Base San Diego, is still unknown. According to news reports, there have been no fatalities; more than 30 sailors and 20 civilians have been treated for minor injuries, mostly from fighting the fire.
About 160 people were on board around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when the fire broke out, followed by an internal explosion, Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three, has said.
On Monday night in Louisiana, at a warehouse off Antioch Road in Baton Rouge, US Fire Company workers were loading up four 18-wheelers headed out for San Diego with fire-suppressing equipment, said Jonny Carroll, a manager with the company.
The equipment includes a high-volume fire pump, submersible pumps and more than 10,000 feet of fire-fighting hose.
Twelve industrial specialists from US Fire Pump were expected to get to San Diego, via a charter plane, late Monday night, Carroll said.
The 18-wheelers are expected to get there in less than 24 hours.
The Holden company was contacted by the U.S. Navy on Monday, Carroll said.
US Fire Pump is a global emergency response and equipment company founded by Chris Ferrara, formerly with Ferrara Fire Apparatus, also in Holden.