Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident in Plaquemines Parish on Saturday.
Shortly before 9 p.m., an 18-foot vessel with three occupants onboard struck a rock jetty in the Empire Channel, throwing those in the boat onto the rocks.
Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, did not survive the crash, a statement Monday from the LDWF said. The other two occupants were air lifted to University Hospital in New Orleans with severe injuries.
The Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office is determining Granado's official cause of death.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be the lead investigative agency for the fatal boating incident.