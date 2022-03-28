Tigerland patrons and city-parish contractors have taken matters into their own hands after the closure of the primary crossing from LSU's campus to popular student watering holes led to scenes of people leaping off a demolished bridge in an effort to access the bar district.
Several makeshift bridges have been erected at the Bob Pettit Boulevard Bridge construction site in recent months, including a large slab of concrete spanning Bayou Fountain. Contractors hired by the city-parish said Monday they put the slab down recently to give bargoers a way to access Tigerland without clambering across the partially built but still dangerous replacement bridge.
The contractors' move comes after Tigerland bar owners' attempts to fund the purchase and installation of a temporary pedestrian bridge were blocked by government red tape that regulates such crossings.
"It's a better solution than the kids jumping from the bridge or jumping from one side to try to land on the bridge," said Darrin Adams, owner of Reggie's and JL's. "I completely understand the contractors' thought .... Anything is better than what it was."
It's isn't clear if the cement slab, which is too large to have been placed without machinery, violates the same government regulations that prevented the bar owners from building a temporary pedestrian bridge. The city-parish is aware of the makeshift crossing and "can't say for sure" if it will remain place, spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
"The only appropriate way to enter the area is the designated detour," Armstrong said.
Videos posted to LSU student-run social media accounts throughout March also show a thin, makeshift crossing made of wood that at least one person slipped off of into the shallow water of Bayou Fountain a foot below. One girl offered rides across Bayou Fountain on a rubber raft for $1, Adams said.
The saga began last year when the city-parish announced it would replace the 52-year-old bridge, making for a 2-mile-long detour on Nicholson Drive, Brightside Lane and Alvin Dark Avenue. Bar owners in Tigerland successfully lobbied the city-parish to delay the project until after football season so it wouldn't hamper their business during a busy time of the year.
The owners also began campaigning for the city-parish to install a temporary pedestrian bridge at the crossing, an effort that was rebuffed at first due to cost, then when the owners offered to fit the bill, because of railroad crossing permits that would be costly and too time-consuming to obtain.
The first weekend after construction began at the start of December, videos were posted on LSU student-run social media accounts of people falling more than 10 feet from the demolished bridge onto the earth below during attempts to cross Bayou Fountain. At least two people went to the hospital due to injuries sustained from falling off the construction site, Fred's Bar and Grill owner Marc Fraioli said at the time.
Fencing and cement barriers then were installed by the city-parish around the site, but videos of students climbing across the bridge have continued to be posted online in the months since.
"The potential still exists for something bad to happen," Fraioli said.
Bud Light even got involved, donating $5,000 for a fundraised by local Budweiser distributor Mockler Beverage Co. to build a permanent pedestrian crossing that spans Bayou Fountain and Nicholson Avenue. The fundraiser, which has a goal of $300,000, has only raised $5,640, including Bud Light's contribution.
The bridge replacement will be completed toward the end of the summer, prior to football season, Armstrong said.
With months remaining in the project, Fraioli said he hopes the city-parish will let the makeshift crossings to remain in place.
"It's something that's not permitted, but it's effective."