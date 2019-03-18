The National Flood Insurance Program is set to undergo significant changes likely to affect premiums for home and business owners across the country, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Trump administration and FEMA are set to announce the changes Monday.

The gist: The cost of flood insurance will be tied to individual homes' flood risk. At present, rates are based for the most part on the 100-year flood plain.

The changes will start in October 2020, the report said.

The NFIP underwrites most flood coverage in the U.S. and has slipped into billions of dollars of debt following several years of destructive hurricanes and floods like the one in Baton Rouge in 2016. Critics of the program and lawmakers from flood-prone states have disagreed on the program’s benefits and how to balance funding with protecting homeowners in high-risk areas.

It's unclear if the reforms that'll be announced Monday will require Congress' approval or if the changes can be made administratively.

