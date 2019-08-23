The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual Women’s Leadership Event this September.
Among the speakers for the even is Wendy Rodrigue, a public speaker, author and art historian, as well as widow to artist George Rodrigue of “Blue Dog” fame.
Zoey Waguespack, a 21st Judicial Court retired judge, will also speak at the event to tell her story of becoming a judge, along with Mari Ann Callais of the Catalyst Agency Speakers Team.
The event will include a mini women’s expo where vendors will showcase the latest women-specific information to attendees in their respective fields.
It will be held on Friday, Sept. 20 in Denham Springs.