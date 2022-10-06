After a small Geismar plant failed to meet job and payroll promises that got it a tax break, Ascension Parish officials are struggling with whether to ask the state to claw back money.
In 2017, Mauser USA and its landlord, Talon, won a nearly $1 million industrial tax exemption over eight years from the state, with the blessing of local officials. Mauser later opened the $11.5 million plant, which is the only one of its kind in the parish and currently employs 36 people.
But the company narrowly missed its job and payroll targets from 2018 to 2020 for the state tax exemption deal. The company fell below its initial 28-job promise by around two to five spots per year and missed its $1.5 million payroll total by about 15% to 20%, parish figures show.
Members of the Ascension council have been staunch supporters of tax exemptions for the wave of industrial projects that have fueled job and revenue growth in the parish. But, on Thursday, the council grappled with how to handle Mauser's underperformance and whether to recommend the state trim back its property tax exemptions for 2018 to 2020.
"I see they're trying, you know, but a contract is contract, and, you know, ... the citizens need improvements. We have roads. We have bridges. We have drainage. We have education. We have all these issues, and money is scarce. And this program was put aside for that purpose, to encourage them, if you meet these goals, you get these benefits," Councilman Corey Orgeron said.
Under Gov. John Bel Edwards' changes to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program over the past five years, local governments not only have been given a say in granting the initial exemption of their tax revenue but also in deciding what happens if they miss their targets.
Though the state Board of Commerce and Industry and Edwards have the final say, local officials can make a range of recommendations, from denying the whole exemption for that year to deferring to the state board or trying to cut their own deal.
Kate MacArthur, who leads Ascension's economic development arm, had proposed a resolution allowing Mauser to avoid any penalty. She told council members COVID and power outages in the plant's early days of operation cut into job and payroll numbers.
She added that Mauser's tax exemption contract was Ascension's first under Edwards' changes before processes were established to review such deals.
Also, the company, new to the state program, projected full employment in its first year, possibly an overshoot. Other companies will set lower employment numbers in the early years to allow time for new operations to start up, MacArthur noted.
The School Board, which is heavily reliant on property taxes and has the largest share of them in Ascension, has already recommended waiving the penalty.
A few members, like Councilman Michael Mason, were opposed to the general proposition of cutting the exemption on the grounds that Mauser is a small company that is performing well now and is a rare employer of younger workers. He also noted the council has cut breaks for big developers on road impact fees.
Several other Parish Council members were not for completely eliminating the entire exemption during years of underperformance — an option they had — but, like Orgeron, were interested in some reduction.
Councilman Aaron Lawler suggested this vote could serve as a precedent for future companies that had bigger exemptions and so everyone needed to be treated consistently.
Members proposed either cutting the exemption amount by the percentage that Mauser had missed its annual targets or establishing a set, but escalating reduction for each year the targets are missed, regardless of the actual level of underperformance.
Council members decided to defer action until a special meeting Tuesday evening to better review the numbers and their options.
The council has until Oct. 14 to act.
Mauser was approved under an earlier version of Edwards' changes that granted a 100% exemption for five years, with an option to renew at 80% for three more years.