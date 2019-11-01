ANGOLA — A corrections cadet at Louisiana State Penitentiary was arrested Thursday night after prison investigators found drugs, cell phones and other contraband in her vehicle.
Diodelda Anderson, who resigned during the investigation, had worked at the penitentiary since May of this year. During the search of her vehicle, investigators found marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, three cell phones, cell phone batteries, tobacco, rolling papers and cigarette lighters, the Department of Correction said in a statement.
Anderson, 49, of 10 Babin Lane, Natchez, Mississippi, was booked into West Feliciana Parish jail on counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.