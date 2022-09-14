As part of separate multi-million-dollar projects aimed at improving East Baton Rouge parish flood mitigation efforts, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously approved two agreements Wednesday to appropriate funds for clearing and snagging the Amite and Comite rivers.
The agreements will provide funding to clear debris in the Amite River from Bayou Manchac to the St. Helena Parish line and in the Comite River from La. 64 to where it meets with the Amite River just southeast of Denham Springs.
Clearing debris, tree limbs and fixing crumbling riverbanks will enable water to move more efficiently through river channels, preventing flooding by curtailing backups that could force excess water out of the rivers.
The city-parish is collaborating with the city of Central to clear the Comite River and with Livingston Parish to clear the Amite River.
With the agreement approved, $2.5 million will be appropriated from the city-parish operating budget for clearing 19 miles of the Comite River, with another $500,000 to be provided by Central.
Metro Councilman Aaron Moak, who represents District 4 between the Amite and Comite rivers, said he has appreciated the cooperation between city governments in getting the projects funded and approved.
"This is actually your tax dollars at work," he said. "This is coming from our general fund and for the city of Central’s general fund to get this river done."
Through their unanimous vote Wednesday, Metro Council authorized Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to execute an agreement with Livingston Parish that will provide funds for the Amite River clearing not to exceed $3 million. That agreement dictates the two parishes will split the cost of the work along the designated 48-mile clearing area.
Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson, who represents District 9, said that the snagging of the Amite River has been a "huge issue" that these projects will help solve.
"It’s so great to see the partnership that is happening with different municipalities between our own parish on these types of projects, but then also across parish lines," he said. "I think it should be evident to all of us that East Baton Rouge is stepping into a leadership role in doing that."
The city-parish's storm debris removal contractor, DRC Emergency Services, will handle the clearing of the Comite River, Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford said last month.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said the debris removal contractor for his parish, Series, will take on the Amite River project.
Moak said the upcoming projects are the "final piece" of massive drainage work that needs to be done within his district, thanking Broome and Central mayor David Barrow, among others, for helping to get the projects approved.