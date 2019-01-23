UPDATE: 7:46 p.m. Wednesday

The Metro Council voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Andy Dotson as interim parish attorney.

The special meeting scheduled Friday to make the appointment has been cancelled.

Original post

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has scheduled a special meeting for Friday to appoint an interim parish attorney in the wake of Lea Anne Batson's abrupt resignation this week.

There had been speculation the Metro Council might make the appointment at its regular meeting on Wednesday. Batson, who resigned on the eve of the meeting, originally had been set to appear before the council at its regular meeting to consider a council member's move to terminate her employment for reasons that were never detailed.

The special meeting, called by Councilmen Scott Wilson, Erika Green and Tara Wicker, is set for 3:30 p.m Friday.

The agenda for Friday's special meeting says the council will consider appointing Andy Dotson as interim parish attorney. Doston was recently promoted by Batson to the No. 2 spot in the Parish Attorney's Office.

Dotson currently serves as city prosecutor.

Details regarding why Batson was facing termination are still unknown. She had served as the Parish Attorney since 2015.