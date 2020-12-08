Report for America, a nonprofit aimed at increasing the number of journalists across the U.S., is partnering with The Advocate to expand the newspaper's coverage in the Florida parishes.
Starting in June 2021, the newspaper will add a new reporter to its Florida parishes bureau to cover local politics, development and criminal justice as well as features and other stories across the area.
Advocate Managing Editor Fred Kalmbach said that working with Report for America will help bolster coverage in Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes.
“We’re excited to be able to expand our news coverage in several parishes that deserve and need robust reporting,” Managing Editor Fred Kalmbach said. “Support from Report for America has been instrumental in sustaining journalism for underserved communities in Louisiana and around the nation.”
The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate will also be partnering with Report for America to add a reporter covering St. Tammany Parish.
The two reporters are part of a group of more than 100 Report for America "corps members" that will be dispatched to 64 different news outlets across the country in an effort to bolster local news.
Over the past two decades, declining print advertising and falling circulation have weighed on many community news outlets around the U.S., leading to staff reductions and the closure of some weekly and daily publications.
By partnering with local news organizations, Report for America has worked to get reporters back into communities to cover local issues and hold public officials accountable.