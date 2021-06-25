LIVINGSTON — A judge has ruled that a former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy and his ex-wife, who together face a slew of sex crimes charges, may be tried separately.

The decision Friday by Judge Erika Sledge in the case of Dennis and Cynthia Perkins marked a reversal from the judge's earlier ruling on the matter: She said on June 8 that the jointly-indicted couple must stand trial together.

Dennis Perkins, 45, and his now ex-wife Cynthia Perkins, 36, face 150 felony charges alleging rape, child pornography, sexual battery of a child, video voyeurism and tainting pastries that children later ate at school. The pair was arrested in 2019 after a five-year investigation and indicted via the same court document, setting them up to stand trial together.

But the case has been beset by logistical complications over the past month. Defense lawyers have at turns asked that their clients' trials be severed in two, and that the July 12 start date for the joint trial be delayed.

Dennis Perkins' attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, argued two weeks ago that Cynthia Perkins planned to mount an adversarial defense against her ex-spouse if the two stood trial together, and that the trial should be separated.

On Friday, the defense lawyer added that Cynthia Perkins would effectively become a witness against her ex-husband in a joint trial scenario. Dennis Perkins would then be stripped of his 6th Amendment right to cross-examine her, Ambeau argued.

"It's my feeling that they're going to blame Mr. Perkins," Ambeau said, "and he won't be able to confront that witness because she's sitting at the table with him."

In explaining her decision to grant Ambeau's request after initially denying it, Sledge pointed to new evidence requested by Cynthia Perkins' lawyer, James Spokes.

Spokes on Friday described "voluminous" amounts of digital data showing sheriff department background checks that Dennis Perkins ran on women he had consensual relationships with during his tenure as a deputy. He hopes to review and copy that evidence in Cynthia Perkins' defense, Spokes said.

"We're talking terabytes of data on these hard drives," he said.

That evidence forms new grounds for the argument that Dennis Perkins would face an antagonistic defense from Cynthia Perkins, the judge said.

"The court felt [earlier] that there weren't specific enough reasons for severance," Sledge said. "The court now has specific information about Mrs. Perkins' defense at trial."

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case, on Friday reiterated its argument against severing the trials.

"This is the same argument all over again," Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan said, just "dressed up."

The matter of whether to sever the trials resurfaced during a motions hearing on Ambeau's request for the trial date to be pushed back from July 12. He had previously asked for a later trial date as Dennis Perkins pondered a plea deal.

On Friday, though, the defense attorney explained that he faced a scheduling conflict with another trial in East Feliciana Parish also set to begin July 12. That trial is a death row case, he said; he expects he'll have to cross-examine up to 15 witnesses on the stand.

"It's absolutely necessary that I be there," Ambeau said.

Assistant Attorney General Erica McLellan argued that the trial's start date has been set for more than a year, and that delays could harm victims and their families.

Sledge on Friday sided with the Attorney General's Office.

"I do understand your position, Mr. Ambeau, and it's a difficult one," she said. "You'll do whatever you have to do."

Dennis Perkins' trial is set to begin July 12 — the same date on which the ex-couple's joint trial had been slated to begin. Cynthia Perkins' trial date has not been decided.