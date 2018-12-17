East Baton Rouge Parish intends to leave its red light cameras up and operating after Jan. 1 even though its contract with the firm that tries to collect fines expires on New Year's Eve.

The city-parish's chief administrative officer said Monday the cameras would still log stop-light violations in 2019, even though the parish hasn't been able to hammer out new terms with American Traffic Solutions. A proposed new contract failed on a tie vote at the Metro Council meeting last week.

"The cameras will still be in place; they won't be pulled," Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said. "They'll still be taking pictures and citations are going to go out. The question will be: How will they be processed until we can get the item back on the agenda and voted on at the council's second meeting in January."

Separately, a pair of lawyers are arguing ATS isn't authorized to issue citations at all under the parish's home rule charter. They want East Baton Rouge Parish to reimburse all fines collected from citations since the red light camera program began in 2007. Their argument is similar to one that led to reimbursements from similar ticketing systems in the New Orleans area.

Metairie attorney Joseph McMahon III and Anthony Maska, a Hammond-based lawyer, are seeking class-action status in a lawsuit Dec. 7 in the 19th Judicial District Court.

Jefferson Parish did away with its program that was in place between 2007 and 2010 after questions rose about payments their vendor, Redflex, made to local lobbyists. A judge there ruled in 2015 that the parish owed $7.1 million to 147,000 drivers who received tickets while the cameras there were in use.

McMahon said Monday a judge ordered Orleans Parish to reimburse approximately $27 million in fines the parish collected over the initial three years of its program. A judge has yet to rule on the lingering questions surrounding the constitutionality of the Orleans Parish program, McMahon said.

In their lawsuit against the Baton Rouge red light camera program, the attorneys assert the city-parish's Department of Public Works does not have the authority to enforce the laws spelled out in the parish's home rule charter since the program's implementation in 2007.

"It's mandated that the police department is responsible for enforcement of the ordinances of the council," the lawsuit states. "There is no provision with the city's home rule charter authorizing DPW to enforce any traffic ordinances."

McMahan estimates the city-parish has collected approximately $10 million in fines from the more than 80,000 citations issued over the life of its program.

"Within the next 90 days, we'll be going before a judge to justify why this is a class-action lawsuit," he said. "There are things we'll need to show for the judge to certify the class."

As of right now, Chad Soileau and Greg Duhon are the only named plaintiffs in the suit.

Gissel said Monday he hasn't seen the lawsuit yet and will comment after he has had a chance to consult with parish attorneys.

City-parish officials have estimated the proposed renegotiated contract with ATS would save at least $347,000 in the 2019 operating budget by increasing the rate of return on paid tickets.

But the program has received a lot criticism, some of which has come from council members, since just a fraction of the people fined for running red lights actually pay their tickets — in some years less than 50 percent. That number was 38 percent for the 72,847 first notices of violation issued in 2017. And one man owes more than $26,000 in unpaid red light violation fines.

The program has nonetheless generated some significant revenue: $2.9 million last year and $2.3 million in 2016. And officials expect that those profits would grow to $3.5 million in 2019 if the contract change is approved.