In the runoff fight between a logger and a local businessman, Roy Adams won out Saturday.
Adams secured 54 percent of the vote, with his Republican opponent Dennis Aucoin garnering 46 percent.
With all 64 precincts reporting, Adams got 2,925 votes to 2,529 for Aucoin. Unofficial turnout was just over 17 percent for the election.
The District 62 State Representative seat was narrowly missed by Aucoin, whose 45 percent vote in the Feb. 23 election was just shy of the 50 percent he would've needed to secure the seat.
Instead, the race went to a runoff between him and the next-closest candidate, Adams, an Independent, who took 31 percent of the vote in February.
Adams is a Jackson native, and ran for the seat after spending decades hearing the woes of locals while he helped run the family grocery store, Adams Enterprises.
He doesn't have any prior political experience in his background, but said he's long been committed to the community. He said if elected he would be a full-time representative.
He highlighted education and infrastructure in Zachary as his biggest platforms while campaigning.
Aucoin is the owner of Slaughter Logging and served for eight years on the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury.
He ran on the platform of ensuring a conservative Republican in the seat, and said he wants to push for industry further north of Baton Rouge.
“You can go south of Baton Rouge and it’s industry from Baton Rouge to New Orleans and we don’t really have a lot of it further north,” he told The Advocate in February. “I would like to get more industry into our area but we really need better roads to do that.”
District 62 covers large portions of East and West Feliciana parishes, and the northern part of Zachary. The seat was vacated in December when former state Rep. Kenny Havard was sworn in as parish president in West Feliciana.
Advocate staff writer Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this article.