A woman died in a fire in Washington Parish on Sunday after a blaze started in the bedroom of her mobile home, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal said.

Franklinton firefighters responded a little before 6 a.m. Sunday to a report of a residential fire on Jamieson Creek Road, the fire marshal said in a news release. A 51-year-old woman, whom the authorities said had a disability that might have prevented her from escaping the flames, died in the fire before she could be rescued.

Official identification of the woman and her cause of death are pending with the coroner’s office, authorities said.

State Fire Marshal's deputies who investigated the scene believe the fire started in the mobile home's bedroom, possibly due to an electrical malfunction or aged wiring, according to the press release.

The mobile home did not have working smoke alarms, which are "a proven tool to alert residents to a fire danger in order to escape safely, even in a mobile home," Fire Marshal Butch Browning said.  

Browning said residents should check around their homes for electrical hazards like blown fuses, flickering lights and electronics and wires and light strands showing signs of aging, such as fraying.

James Finn writes for The Advocate as a Report For America corps member. Email him at JFinn@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter @RJamesFinn.

