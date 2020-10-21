Six candidates are campaigning to fill the District 6 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council and replace Donna Collins-Lewis, who is term-limited after serving in the position for 12 years.
The district is located entirely within the city of Baton Rouge and extends east from North Foster Drive along Florida Boulevard to North Flannery Road. It includes the Melrose East, Broadmoor and Villa Del Rey neighborhoods, among others, and is roughly 63 percent Black and 29 percent White.
Each of the candidates said they want to improve drainage and tackle blight. With Cortana Mall at the center of the district, several discussed how they'd work to redevelop and revitalize the former shopping center.
But looming over the race are accusations, repeatedly leveled in interviews and public forums by at least four candidates, that one contender, Cleve Dunn Jr., is not a resident of District 6. His opponents — which include Dawn Chanet Collins, Susan Kaufman, Reginald Pitcher and Corey Smith — point to paperwork filed in July with the Secretary of State showing Dunn as the executive vice president of the Sherwood Manor Civic Association, which is located in District 8.
Dunn previously called the allegations an "act of desperation" on the part of his challengers and pointed to a ruling from Chief Judge Wilson Fields in August that rejected a lawsuit challenging his candidacy and said he met the residency requirements necessary to run.
Dunn, 44, an entrepreneur and business owner, said he's running for Metro Council to help women, minority and veteran-owned businesses gain access to city-parish contracts. As a member and former chairman of the Airport Commission, Dunn said he helped to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce and bring in more disadvantaged businesses.
"I've seen how my White counterparts have gained contracting opportunities on a local level that many of my Black counterparts, with years of experience, have not," Dunn said.
As a council member, he said he'd work to redirect resources to north Baton Rouge and Mid City, arguing that the most effective way to address violent crime is by offering economic opportunities to residents.
Dunn declined to comment on the allegations leveled against him. But when needled by Dawn Chanet Collins at a public forum, he said that he believes the residents and voters of District 6 are "less concerned about where or how often you lay your head somewhere, and more concerned about when key votes come down on the Metro Council, that we can count on the representative to support Black people ... especially when we have qualified Black people."
The comment echoed criticism leveled against Collins, another candidate for District 6 and a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, for supporting a White candidate for superintendent over a Black candidate.
Collins in an interview said her decision in that vote followed extensive conversations with community members, adding that she's not controlled by special interests and was "the only Black [board member] that was not heavily funded by the so-called education reform movement."
Collins, 44, said she entered the race to reverse the trend of disinvestment from District 6, which she said has faced a gradual decline in the 15 years she's lived there. She said she's been concerned by the proliferation of dollar stores and the lack of grocery stores, and said she'd focus on putting "mom-and-pop" shops at the center of community development.
Reginald Pitcher, 67, a retired pastor and longtime community advocate, said his decades of activism against racism and police brutality taught him how to bring people together to advance equity and fairness. He said he'll bring a "spirit of working together" to to the council, which has frequently been mired in divisiveness and acrimony.
Pitcher said he'd like to see a genuine community policing apparatus, with police officers that live in the areas they are patrolling. He said incentives to attract better candidates are fine, but said he'd really like to see a program that helps prepare Black residents interested in entering law enforcement for the civil service exam.
"The people in this community are not against policing. They're against bad policing," Pitcher said.
Pamela Smith, 61, served as Donna Collins-Lewis' legislative aide for much of the last 12 years and said she's running because she has a "passion for service." She said she can do the job on day one and adopted her campaign slogan from a phrase she heard repeatedly from constituents over the years: "If you want the job done, Pam is the one!"
Smith was born and raised in Chauvin in Terrebone Parish but moved to Baton Rouge in the late 1970s to attend Southern University. She's the president of the Forest Oak / Windsor Place Homeowners Association, and said her vision is to see District 6 become a community where all are "safe, secure and have equal access to services."
She said the district has several slumlords and said she'd like to see the city-parish add more teeth to its ordinances regulating landlords' responsibilities in keeping up their properties.
Susan Kauffman, 57, said that, after her mother passed away a few years ago, she took time to reflect on the community around her and realized "everything had gone to hell in a handbag," particularly as it pertains to issues of racial injustice. She's the only White candidate in the race, but she said she intends to be part of the solution to the city's racial divide.
Kaufmann, an Independent, is a licensed private investigator. She's also purchased and repaired several adjudicated properties, leading her husband to joke that she's "trying to cure the problem of blight all by herself." She said District 6 was a "pretty happening place" as a teenager, and wants to see the city-parish do more to revitalize the area.
Corey Smith, 30, an eighth-grade English teacher, said he entered the race to expand his service to the people of Baton Rouge. He sits on the board of the Ashford Academy and runs several nonprofits, including a boys club called Young Men of Distinction and an organization that assists individuals battling kidney disease.
Smith said he'd like to restore accountability to city-parish government by requiring departments to submit detailed progress reports to the council. Smith, who ran for the District 12 Metro Council seat in 2016, is originally from Bastrop, Louisiana and moved to Baton Rouge in 2008 to attend Southern University.
"I've dedicated my entire adult life to service," Smith said. "I live in the district, I work in the district, I worship in the district and I'm ready to serve the district."