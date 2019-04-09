GONZALES — Pressure is building from two of Ascension Parish's three municipalities to have parish officials break from their longstanding policy of leaving the maintenance of small roadside ditches to the cities and towns.
Some leaders in Sorrento and the west bank city of Donaldsonville say their residents pay the same drainage taxes as residents in the unincorporated parts of Ascension who have their roadside ditches cleaned out.
They are also arguing for a seat on the parish boards, now stacked with Parish Council members, that oversee the drainage dollars.
Gonzales and Sorrento pay into a taxing district across Ascension's east bank, while Donaldsonville pays into a separate district across the west bank.
Ironically, this push for more municipal work is growing as East Ascension drainage officials announced this week that so much progress has been made using a private contractor to dig out perennially clogged roadside ditches outside the municipalities that a backlog once expected to take two years to finish could be done in a little more than year, by November.
East Ascension drainage officials said Monday they want to let the contractor handle all roadside ditches and shift parish government's existing road ditch crews toward a backlog of other, more problematic drainage ways.
Even as this shift of public employees is discussed, some Sorrento and Donaldsonville leaders say parish officials routinely argue there isn't enough money to do road ditches in the municipalities and also pay for multi-million dollar regional projects, like pump stations, levees and major waterway clean-outs, that benefit the communities more significantly.
Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan said Tuesday that parish officials who oversee the west bank drainage district offered him equipment if he would use city employees for the work.
Sullivan said he rejected that offer. He said he told parish officials in a private meeting Monday that the parish can't just tell him they're not going to do work in the city or just leave it at there's not enough money because, he said, it is the parish's job.
"I don't think they liked hearing that they have the responsibility to take care of the drainage inside (the city)," he said.
The rumblings in Sorrento have gotten strong enough that, under direction from its council, Town Attorney Matthew Percy filed a series of records requests and, on March 1, sent the parish a legal demand letter.
The letter says the parish should create a schedule for a "total ditch clearing project" and "submit monthly progress reports" to the town.
Percy's letter notes the East Ascension drainage district's tax language does not carve out the municipalities from paying its 5-mill property tax for maintenance, thus the town should not be limited to the tax revenues.
Just five months removed from voters' renewal of the 5-mill maintenance property tax on the east bank, the Parish Council members extolled the progress of their new strategy for contracted road ditch maintenance and aired support for shifting parish workers to other work in unincorporated eastern Ascension.
They also agreed Monday to pump in another $1 million into the road ditch program that already had $1.25 million set aside for spending by contractor On Grade Construction.
"Well, once again, I'm saying the people asked us to go do the work and we got the money to do it, so let's go do it," said Councilman Randy Clouatre, who sits on the East Ascension drainage board.
Clouatre's comments came minutes after Percy, the Sorrento attorney, had asked the drainage board if any of the additional $1 million in road ditch work was for Sorrento. If not, Percy added, under what basis was the drainage district refusing to do road ditch work inside east bank municipalities.
After a long silence, in which someone could be heard crumpling a plastic wrapper of some kind, Drainage District Chairman and Parish Councilman Dempsey Lambert asked Percy, "You finished?"
Percy said he was and stepped back from the microphone without an answer.
But the drainage board later went into an extended closed session to hash over Sorrento's demands. Members emerged in public and agreed to meet with town officials about possible projects.
Parish Councilman Bill Dawson, who represents Sorrento and parts of Donaldsonville, said Tuesday the parish has not acknowledged it has a responsibility for the municipal work but wants to help.
"We just, right now with both of those municipalities, want to see if we can work out something outside of the courtroom, so that they can get accomplished what they want to get accomplished," Dawson said.
Sullivan, the Donaldsonville mayor, said parish officials told him Monday that the city needed another $640,000 annually in work, in addition to the $200,000 already spent. Sullivan said if there isn't enough money to do all the work, parish officials should put together a plan and ask the voters for additional taxes.
Sorrento Town Councilman Don Schexnaydre added in a text message Tuesday that drive for municipal work is about fairness.
"We all pay taxes into the fund that is being used to pay an outside contractor to dig ditches," Schexnaydre said. "Please treat all ditches and citizens equally."