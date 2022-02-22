In an effort to better understand the risk saltwater intrusion poses to the drinking water for hundreds of thousands of people, Baton Rouge-area regulators are trying to independently monitor how much water industrial users are pumping out of the ground.
But the Baton Rouge Water Co. has sued to stop those meters, arguing they're inaccurate, redundant, and will add unnecessary costs for their customers.
It's the latest controversy for the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation Commission, which state auditors and environmental advocates have long criticized for taking insufficient action to protect the aquifer on which the region depends.
One of the primary issues the commission is supposed to address is saltwater intrusion. When too much water is pumped out of the aquifer, saltwater seeps in to replace it, gradually contaminating the drinking water supply, commission experts say.
For years, experts, regulators and industry have argued over the immediacy of that problem in the Southern Hills Aquifer.
To get a better handle on the problem, the commission is launching its own, independent system of checking the water use of 403 industrial and commercial users, like chemical plants and water utilities. Currently, those industries self-monitor and self report — and some don't have meters at all, commission officials say.
That means the total amount of water being pumped out of the aquifer — and the threat of saltwater intrusion — could be understated, commission members fear.
"Right now, I know every one of your homes has a meter out, and they meter how much water each one of us uses. That's not the case with water wells," the commission's executive director, Gary Beard, told the Ascension Parish Council last week. "Everything there is self-reported. It has been that way for decades. When I took over, I said, 'You know, if they meter our household, we need to meter every well that's in the ground."
He said about one-third of all wells the commission regulates have a meter.
To pay for the monitoring, the commission tripled its rates on well owners, adopting an increase of $45 per million gallons of water. The increase is expected to mean about 18 cents more per month for the average residential customer.
A lawsuit to stop it
The Baton Rouge Water Co. is asking a state court to stop the commission from installing the new meters and increasing the fee.
The company says the commission circumvented the regular rulemaking process by issuing an emergency rule — but the company says there's no water emergency to justify such a rule.
It also argues the system would waste millions of dollars in ratepayers' money on inaccurate and redundant meters.
"The sonic metering system proposed to be installed are not suitable for accurately measuring the volumes of water produced. Accordingly, the monies under the control of the (groundwater commission) will largely, if not completely, be wasted," the suit alleges.
Company officials say their own, existing meters can supply the finely detailed data that the commission needs. And they say there's no evidence that they or anyone else has provided false or inaccurate data in the past.
On Monday, Brett Furr, an attorney for Baton Rouge Water, explained that water turbulence inside company's twisting pipes and infrastructure will make the commission's new meters, which will be strapped on the outside of well piping, "wildly inaccurate."
"And so, you're going to be spending tens of millions of dollars installing meters that are going to be less accurate than the information they're already getting," Furr said. "And that's one of the things, had they gone through the rulemaking process and let the folks who produced the water actually weigh in on this, I think they would have found this is not a good place to spend this money."
Furr added that company officials also have concerns about the commission installing equipment and small structures on private well sites with limited space.
Baton Rouge Water Co. and its subsidiaries are Louisiana's largest private drinking water utility, with around 150,000 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish and parts of Ascension Parish.
Baton Rouge Water is also, by far, the largest standalone user of the aquifer. In 2018, it accounted for nearly 40% of all reported groundwater pumping in the aquifer, well outpacing industrial users like Exxon Mobil or Entergy, state auditors found.
What would the monitors do?
On Monday, commission officials did not directly respond to the Baton Rouge Water lawsuit but issued a statement announcing the start of the program.
The statement says the metering and monitoring program will allow the commission "the opportunity to acquire unmanipulated data demonstrating usage daily from each" layer of the aquifer and determine the amount of salt in those layers.
This data will allow the commission "to protect the aquifer, as required by the Legislature, to take all necessary steps to prevent intrusion of salt water into the aquifer and control pumping rates of users such as industry and private companies," Beard added in the statement.
The meters would mean a quantum leap in information, officials say: hourly totals reported each day versus monthly data reported each quarter.
LSU researcher Frank Tsai has said that level of data would allow the creation of better computer models that can be used to decide on long-term planning, better evaluate new well requests, and understand the value of costly bigger picture measures to protect the aquifer.