The Target store on Siegen Lane closed early on Monday afternoon as crews board up entrances.

Protesters gathered nearby on Sunday night and plan to do the same on Monday evening.

Work crews were boarding up the entrances to the Super Target on Siegen around 4:30 p.m. Many of the nearby stores and shops also appeared to have closed.

Demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd vowed to return across the street from Monday evening after marching along one of the city’s busiest streets Sunday night.

Some threw water bottles and rocks at law enforcement officers. East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux issued a statement Monday afternoon, saying one of the projectiles did break the window of an EBRSO unit parked outside the RaceTrac gas station and convenience store on Siegen.

Just a small crowd so far at the RaceTrak on Siegen. This is where a protester last night threw rocks at a police car, breaking a window. Otherwise protests have been almost entirely peaceful here in Baton Rouge. pic.twitter.com/k0RinAMlrO — Lea Skene (@lea_skene) June 1, 2020

He emphasized that the majority of the protesters were peaceful all night and said deputies "spent hours helping facilitate and keep them safe as they walked."

At one point deputies in riot gear did arrive to stand shoulder to shoulder with shields to keep protesters out of the road.

