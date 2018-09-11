Aspiring investors will learn how to purchase land from the government this week.

When property owners don't pay taxes, their land can be seized and put up for auction. In East Baton Rouge, the local government advertises those lots on the website CivicSource.com.

Company representatives will hold a training session Thursday to explain how the public may buy adjudicated land. The meeting will be at the Bluebonnet Regional Library at 6:30 p.m.

Prospective buyers can nominate a residential or commercial lot to go to an online auction with an $850 deposit, and bidding starts at $0 plus closing costs -- generally about $3,400.

"Taxing authorities across Louisiana auction these tax-delinquent properties online through CivicSource.com. By hosting the sale online, bidders who would normally be unable to attend the auction in person are able to participate from their homes or places of business. The sales return blighted, abandoned or tax-foreclosed properties to commerce while regenerating significant annual tax revenues to the city and parish," the company wrote in a news release.

