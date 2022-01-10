The Capital Area Transit System has parted ways with Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas, months after she became embroiled in controversy over leaked audio recordings, CEO Bill Deville confirmed Monday.
Thomas was the second-in-command of the bus system behind Deville. Deville declined to say whether Thomas had been fired or resigned from her position.
Weeks before the system's property tax renewal election in November, an audio recording surfaced on which Thomas claims $5 million is missing from the agency. Thomas claimed in the recording that Deville had helped to cover up the missing funds.
Annual audits required by the state of Louisiana have never revealed any evidence along those lines.
Thomas later confirmed the authenticity of the recording to WBRZ and said her comments were a "poor choice of words."