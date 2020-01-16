A local grocery store caught fire early Thursday morning on North Street. It's the third blaze reported in the Baton Rouge area within six hours.
Firefighters were called to Eric's Grocery — located at 3038 North Street — around 6:40 a.m.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived on scene and found a storage area on fire. The blaze was contained in under 30 minutes.
The store is located in a strip mall, and other businesses in the structure did receive light smoke damage, officials said.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
Eric's Grocery was the third fire reported in the Baton Rouge area Thursday morning.
A home in Old Jefferson caught fire around midnight. Later, around 5:00 a.m. crews were also called to a vacant house fire on West Johnson Street, which investigators ruled as arson.
No injuries were reported in any of the fires.