A Georgia couple was killed Sunday while they were driving home from Baton Rouge, where they had watched the LSU vs. Georgia Southern football game, according to a report from WJCL.
Danny Hagan, 45, and Julie Hagan, 43, were driving Sunday evening on Interstate 16 near Swainsboro when they started to hydroplane on the road because of the rain, Georgia State Patrol told the television station.
The driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road and hit a tree in the median. Danny Hagan died on the scene. Julie Hagan died in a hospital.
They are survived by their three children.