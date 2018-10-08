Exxon Mobil’s allies in Baton Rouge voiced swift and vociferous opposition to BREC in recent weeks following the parks system’s decision to appeal the petrochemical company's property tax assessment, which the agency had claimed was too low.

Emails obtained by The Advocate show that an executive at a firm that supplies workers to Exxon Mobil's facilities, Stephen Toups of Turner Industries, resigned from the BREC Foundation board in protest of BREC’s appeal. An Exxon Mobil spokeswoman emailed a former Exxon Mobil employee a draft “citizen letter to the editor” slamming the agency, a letter that was forwarded to BREC. Exxon Mobil also filed a public records request for a wide range of documents and correspondence about the decision.

The emails reveal a wave of pressure put on BREC following its appeal, and shed light on the industry giant’s clout in Baton Rouge.

Meanwhile, several members of the Louisiana Association of Educators on Monday filed a lawsuit against East Baton Rouge Parish Assessor Brian Wilson over Exxon Mobil’s assessment, prolonging an effort that last week appeared dead when BREC dropped a separate challenge.

The lawsuit tracks closely to Together Baton Rouge's analysis of Exxon Mobil's tax liability. The educators claim Wilson is "obligated" to place capital improvements made on Exxon Mobil's property in 2017 on the tax rolls, and said Wilson's policy of directing companies not to declare property eligible for exemptions is violating the law.

BREC abruptly drops its challenge of ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge property assessments The Baton Rouge parks department, which last month formally appealed ExxonMobil's property tax bill and claimed the petrochemical giant's prop…

Tia Mills, president of the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators, along with Anita Augustus, Minette Carpenter, Alexandra Clark, Sydney McPherson and Sherleen Sanders are listed as plaintiffs. All are employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Assessor Brian Wilson is listed as the defendant.

Together Baton Rouge and several teachers first raised questions about Exxon Mobil's assessment, saying $338 million worth of property was left off the rolls. If left uncorrected, the group said, local taxing bodies would miss out on $5 million in revenue. Together Baton Rouge approached BREC about the analysis, and the department filed a formal appeal before the Metro Council, which upheld Wilson’s assessment. BREC late last week declined to appeal to the Tax Commission, the next step in the process.

Wilson said $121.9 million of the $269 million Exxon ended up spending on property was not declared because it is eligible for, but has not yet received, an exemption through the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program. Still, Together Baton Rouge's analysis found even when accounting for that, the property depreciated at a rate far higher than it should have. Also, more property from expiring exemptions should have rolled onto the company's tax documents, TBR has said.

Exxon Mobil last week declined to provide specific details about how its fair market value was calculated for its chemical plant, refinery, plastics plant and polyolefins plant, or why its property value for those four facilities fell from $1.45 billion last year to $1.39 billion this year. The company said that sharing data about its valuation with the public would disclose confidential business information to its competitors. Exxon Mobil also said calculating fair market value is "complex" and a range of factors can contribute to changing property values.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber previously said there was no “pressure campaign” against BREC to drop the appeal, as Together Baton Rouge had claimed. Emails show the parks agency received pushback from Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC.

Metro Council upholds ExxonMobil assessment, sheriff OKs tax exemption The East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday upheld the property assessment for ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge facilities, despite an appeal from…

“This is astounding BREC would do this without talking to us to ask about fact from fiction on this,” Knapp wrote in an email to BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight on Sept. 21, the day The Advocate published a story about the appeal. “TBR is a deceptive untrustworthy organization and it’s a black eye for BREC to align with.”

BRAC spokeswoman Kelly Bienn said Monday that Knapp's email is in line with what the chamber has said publicly in recent weeks about concerns over accuracy and transparency in the appeal effort.

McKnight told BREC staffers she probably would not return Knapp's call and said she thinks "he might be a little confused about who i work for and it is not the chamber."

"He would not help me when I needed him, so old well (sic) we are moving forward," she wrote. "If Exxon does not owe BREC, I will move on, but if they do, they will need to pay their correct tax bill.”

Turner Industries, an industrial services firm that contracts with Exxon Mobil to provide workers in its Baton Rouge facilities, also opposed the challenge. Toups, an executive vice president at Turner, on Sept. 24 wrote in an email to BREC Foundation Executive Director Carl Stages that he saw BREC’s “comments toward ExxonMobil,” and would resign from the BREC Foundation board that day. He linked to an Advocate article about BREC’s appeal.

“Exxon is one of our largest clients and I just cannot be seen to be contradicting all of their work in the community,” Toups wrote. “ I went and testified until 10 p.m. the other night on the good use of the ITEP incentives for their expansion — and then for the BREC Commission to attack them publicly like that just flies in the face of my role here for the company and the Turner family.

“Sorry, I know the foundation and the commission are different — but it is a close tie in the eye of many of our clients. I am sure you understand how fragile comments like that can get in the media.”

Stages said he received a resignation letter from Toups on Monday.

Toups did not respond to calls Monday.

Two days after Toups’ email, Exxon spokeswoman Megan Manchester sent an email to Marvin Borgmeyer, a retired Exxon Mobil employee who sits on the boards of the BREC Foundation and Friends of the Zoo. The subject line said “Here you go…” and the email was blank, except for an attachment titled “CITIZEN LETTER TO THE EDITOR--DRAFT FOR REVIEW--9/25/18.”

The unsigned letter called McKnight’s decision to appeal Exxon’s assessment “reckless” and “uninformed.” It also called BREC a “sucker” for spreading Together Baton Rouge’s “misinformation.”

Borgmeyer forwarded Manchester’s email to McKnight, asking her to “please comment ASAP.”

In a lengthy reply to Borgmeyer, McKnight called the letter “very wrong, reactionary and ridiculous.” She said BREC was not trying to hurt Exxon or the assessor, and added she was willing to drop it if the assessments ended up being correct.

“This venomous (sic) must be stopped and everyone should calm down,” McKnight wrote. She later called the planned letter to the editor “ugly.”

BREC spokeswoman Cheryl Michelet said Monday she does not know who composed the letter, and said "we heard from both sides of the issue as is normally the case."

Michelet said BREC disagrees with the suggestion that BREC "dropped" its appeal, because the agency filed the appeal with the Board of Review. After the Board of Review, which in Baton Rouge is the Metro Council, upheld the assessment, BREC decided not to pursue the appeal anymore and accept the council's decision.

Borgmeyer, in an interview on Monday, called the letter to the editor “nasty” and said it was written by “some lobbyist guy” he declined to name. Borgmeyer said he was trying to mediate between BREC and Exxon Mobil, and said Manchester emailed him the letter to the editor to ask “what I thought of the letter.” He said he told her it was “terrible,” and added he would reach out to McKnight to comment on it.

The Advocate has no record of receiving the letter.

Borgmeyer also said he does not think McKnight decided to drop the appeal because she was intimidated by the letter, and said she did not want her to leave the agency on a bad note. McKnight is leaving the agency when her contract ends in early 2019.

“You know all the hell she went through with the zoo stuff? No she was not intimidated by a letter at all,” he said.

Borgmeyer added that he is convinced Exxon Mobil’s assessment is accurate, and said the company did everything ethically for the 37 years he worked there. In emails obtained by the Advocate, Borgmeyer asked McKnight to drop the appeal and apologize.

Exxon Mobil also made a public records request for a wide range of information regarding BREC's appeal. Corey Wilson wrote in an email about the request that "we've seen this tactic before when someone doesn't agree with our decisions."

In a host of emails, McKnight sought to portray the appeal not as an attack on Exxon Mobil, but as an effort to ask questions and make sure the rolls are accurate and BREC is receiving the proper amount of funding.

Corey Wilson, BREC's chief of management and business services, at one point wrote "folks are coming out of the wood works (sic) fussing our decision to appeal but so far no one has explained how the 2018 taxes we (sic) calculated or determined."

McKnight also asked Stages and other staffers to provide a report on how much money Exxon had donated to BREC's programs in recent years, following a report Exxon Mobil apparently sent McKnight detailing more than $650,000 in donations since 1998. Stages responded with a report detailing more than $400,000 in donations since 2010, including $300,000 for a new tiger exhibit at the zoo.

"Take a look at this ridiculousness from what Carl Stages pulled together," McKnight wrote to the staffers in response. "These are peanuts!"