Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home.
Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
Patricia France, a New Orleans resident and LSU season ticket holder for 40 years, said she was stuck in the Alex Box Stadium parking lot for hours.
“I am not going to tell the police department how to run traffic control or those types of things, that’s just not me, but something has to be done," she said. "It was worse than evacuating for a hurricane; we literally sat in the parking lot for three hours."
France said she left well before the game ended to beat traffic, but it took her five hours to get back to New Orleans.
While she doesn't want to place blame, France said, she felt as if the police were unprepared for the amount of traffic heading out from east of Tiger Stadium.
"I’m from New Orleans and we’ve got Mardi Gras, so we’re used to traffic and used to situations, but this was just something I had never seen in my life.”
LSU did not respond to The Advocate for comment Tuesday.
LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham told WBRZ on Monday that there was "a lack of execution" in post-game operations that led to heavy traffic.
Worsham said the solution for future games will be to get started on contraflow faster and to implement it in a more structured fashion.
"It's about getting contraflow started quicker being more efficient with how contraflow is enacted, communicating to our fans the best places to park and get out, and making sure every officer working knows what they need to do," Worsham told WBRZ.
Lafayette resident Maggie Simon said she was surprised how long it took to get out of town and that police she saw did not step in to assist the flow of traffic.
“We have season tickets, we’ve been going for years and this is by far the worst that it’s ever been," she said. "We saw policemen sitting in their cars and they weren’t doing anything, they weren’t directing traffic and there was no contraflow.”
Simon said she'd like to see a more active role in traffic control by the police at future LSU games if they're expected to be busy.
“I think I’d like to see more of a police presence, but not just being there, actually directing traffic," she said. "Getting people out of the parking lot, stopping traffic down Nicholson and letting people enter the parking lots because that’s where the congestion is.”
Baton Rouge resident John Kelton, who drives for Uber, said it took him two hours to take one group of passengers 6 miles from Staring Lane to Tiger Stadium.
"Once I dropped them off, I had a pickup over on Highland Road that was just impossible to get to," Kelton said. "I've driven for Uber last season and never run into that kind of problem."
Kelton said that for people driving for rideshare services and for people using those services to get to a game, having assigned spots could help ease traffic coming to and from the stadium.
"It did appear to me, though, that especially close to the stadium, places where there had been parking lots in the past were being used for something else and I think that forced parking farther away from the stadium," Kelton said. "It might be good to have designated pickup and drop-off points for people who want to get to the game."
While Simon and her husband are diehard LSU fans and will attend games no matter the situation, Simon said she expects some people will stop going if they have to wait in multi-hour traffic congestion.
“I think there will definitely be people who will not go because of traffic like this, if you have a medical conditions or anything and it takes two hours to get out of the parking lot," she said. "It was just a mess.”
Kelton worries the game day situation could lead many dedicated fans to stay home instead of showing their support at Tiger Stadium.
"I definitely think it gives people a bad impression because I have friends who had to wait an hour to get to their usual parking spot," he said. "It just adds to the hassle."