SATSUMA — A school bus in Livingston Parish has been transformed into a mobile learning center for science and the arts that school officials plan to roll through neighborhoods and festivals beginning this fall.
"How many of you in here remember a time when a bookmobile came down your road? It was exciting! Back in those days, that was exciting." Technology Director Carlos Williams asked a room full of principals Wednesday morning at the School Board's Professional Development Center in Satsuma.
"This is the modern day version of that," he said.
Named the "STEAM Express," the converted bus is a tool to interest younger kids in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and math by bringing educational games into their communities.
"We're always asking our parents, bring your kids, bring your kids," said Livingston Parish Schools Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy. "This is, 'Stay in your neighborhood, we want to come to you.'"
Murphy said the school system contributed the bus, but donations from local officials and businesses funded the $28,000 it cost to retrofit it as a classroom and to outfit it with the latest technology.
The former bus is decorated to look like a train with a brightly colored wrapper and a sheet metal roof topper that looks like windows. The seats were ripped out and replaced with counter tops, wobbly stools and bean bags. Sitting on top of those counter tops are colorful building blocks, computer programs that teach the fundamentals of coding and simple circuits.
"We've got all kinds of stuff for kids of all ages," said Nicki Lavergne, technology coordinator for the school system.
One of the new games, a "Banana Piano," uses fruit to teach kids about circuitry. The game includes a small circuit board connected with wires and alligator clips to several bananas and an iPad. When students grab hold of the one loose wire, they complete the circuit and make music on the tablet as they tap the fruits.
The bus also houses a drone and a set of virtual reality goggles that kids can use to take virtual field trips.
The bus will make its debut at the Livingston Parish Fair on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many students attend the fair that day as a field trip.
Murphy said the school's technology team will staff the mobile classroom Thursday, but he plans to train volunteers from within the school system to staff it in the future.
School officials said they plan to bring the STEAM Express to some of the lower income communities in Livingston Parish. It will also be used at family nights, outside the Literacy and Technology Center and at Christmas parades, she said. Schools can request the mobile classroom, but it will mainly be deployed for community use, they said.
"Learning spaces have changed. We're no longer just in the four walls of the school. They stretch outside of the school, and we need to be able to take that into the community," said Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Rick Wentzel.