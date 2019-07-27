Firefighters responded to a duplex fire caused by arson Saturday morning, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said.
When firefighters arrived at the duplex in the 3000 block of Calumet Street at 7:17 a.m., they discovered fire coming from the front window. They brought the fire under control by 7:31 a.m. without damaging the other side of the duplex, Miles said.
No injuries were reported. The building received heavy smoke damage, with a net loss of the residence and contents estimated at $30,000, Miles said.
The scene was just north of the intersection of Plank Road and Winbourne Avenue.