East Baton Rouge Parish could soon put tighter rules on a controversial practice that allows some employes to continue working while collecting full retirement benefits.
The "retire/rehire" system allows employees to retire and begin collecting benefits, but continue to be paid for up to 29 hours of work a week.
The parish retirement board of trustees has recommended the Metro Council change that rule so that retirees must wait at least 6 months before returning to work, with no emergency exceptions. It also recommends employees be limited to 25% of the wages they earned when they retired, and that they can only be re-employed for 1 year, except in "extraordinary circumstances."
The council is expected to vote on the changes sometime in the next few weeks.
Some Metro Council members have resisted scaling back the retire/rehire system, fearing it would drive high-profile, important staff from their jobs. But the retirement system's actuary said in a December 2020 report that the current practices may run afoul of IRS guidelines and are driving up retirement costs.
About 50 employees currently are using the system, according to the board.
The changes would take place on the day Metro Council approves the change, according to retirement board chair J. Daniels. Employees who are currently using the system would not be affected.
The board has been working on the new rules for more than a year. Some members wanted tighter constraints on the retirees seeking to return to work in order to ensure there is no question of compliance with the IRS, while others argued that the proposal goes too far.
“The Board has taken a very conservative approach to the changes within the ordinance, which will ensure a level of sustainable IRS compliance,” Daniels said in a statement.
Four members of the board of trustees, including Daniels, voted in favor of the proposal.
Environmental Services Assistant Financial Director Mark LeBlanc, a retire/rehire employee and Metro Council’s appointee to the board, voted against the proposal. City-parish Finance Director Linda Hunt, also a retire/rehire employee, abstained from the vote. Hunt is Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s appointed representative on the board.
The system requires changes because IRS regulations do not allow for an employee to retire with the understanding they’ll be immediately rehired, while also receiving their full retirement benefits without a reduction, according to the actuary report from Foster & Foster, Inc.
The retirement benefits system, which is partially funded by taxpayers, “creates incentive to retire when first eligible to receive two checks, which result(s) in longer pension pay-out periods and drives up plan costs,” the report reads.
LeBlanc argued that the constraints do not need to be made so severe in order to comply with the IRS. LeBlanc said he favored the waiting period to return to work only being around 60 days, and called the 25% wage limit “draconian.”
“I think it will hamstring employers when we’re already in a very tight labor market, and I think that’s going to cause it to be more severe on the employer,” LeBlanc said.
Several members of Metro Council attempted to do away with the retire/rehire system in 2018, arguing that only high-level city-parish employees take advantage of it. They also said it limits the upward mobility of other employees.
That effort by then-Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis was rejected by a majority of the council, who voiced concern that it would limit Broome’s personnel decisions.
The board of trustees has not conducted formal discussions with Metro Council over the ordinance, but Daniels said he was confident that the council would adopt the proposal.
"We believe the Metro Council will agree with the conservative, compliant changes within the ordinance to ensure that the retirees and current employees can … enjoy the benefits of their hard work and service to the City-Parish,” Daniels said in a statement.
Broome’s office said she supports the effort.
“Mayor Broome supports amendments that ensure hiring practices are in compliance with IRS requirements for qualified retirement plans, while recognizing the importance of having the tools available to maintain a qualified work force to address the needs of the citizens of our parish,” spokesman Mark Armstrong wrote in a statement.
The proposal will be introduced to Metro Council during its March 9 meeting. A public hearing on the ordinance will then likely be held March 16.