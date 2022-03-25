A Baton Rouge policeman at the center of a public feud with Chief Murphy Paul might soon represent the department on a fraught panel that hears discipline cases when officers dispute their punishments.
Sgt. John Dauthier — a longtime homicide and internal affairs investigator who quit his administrative post because of what he calls a pattern of biased discipline under Paul — will face off against Det. Sherri B. Harris next week in an election for the open BRPD seat on the five-member Baton Rouge Municipal Civil Service board.
Harris, also a law enforcement veteran, is BRPD’s victim assistance coordinator. She, too, worked for years as a homicide detective and worked as an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy before joining BRPD.
The civil service board acts as a third-party review mechanism for Baton Rouge police and firefighters who claim unfair discipline from their superiors. But as Paul touts his longstanding efforts to reform the department, the panel has increasingly showcased bitter political schisms between the chief and his critics within BRPD — frequently involving Dauthier.
Paul was tapped to head the agency in the wake of protests against police brutality sparked locally by the 2016 shooting of Alton Sterling, who officers say was armed when they confronted him outside a Baton Rouge convenience store. The demonstrations spurred many in Louisiana’s capital to call for police reforms — including Sharon Weston Broome, who would go on to become Paul’s boss after she was sworn in as mayor-president in 2017 and hired him the following year.
As the chief took over and implemented changes, including firing Blane Salamoni, the officer who killed Sterling, he faced pushback from some officers over his discipline approach.
Paul's critics, Dauthier among them, argued in public hearings that the chief weaponizes the department’s discipline process to go after officers who disagree with him. And they have, at times, accused him of handing lighter sentences to Black BRPD officers compared to some White officers, including in a 2019 complaint to the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Paul has staunchly denied accusations of inconsistencies in his discipline record, repeatedly saying the process is fair and arguing that officers have simply appealed relatively light discipline sentences more than in the past. And he’s pointed to instances where the board upheld particularly controversial discipline decisions.
In March 2019, as tensions grew, BRPD brass sent an email to subordinates seeking to dispel claims of favoritism toward Black cops over their White counterparts in disciplinary decisions. The memo included data showing the racial breakdown of internal investigations into officer misconduct — numbers that showed no significant discrepancies along racial lines.
In an email Thursday, a BRPD spokesman referred questions about Paul’s discipline record to a fresh table of similar data, covering January 2018 to February 2022. Six of nine officers terminated in that period were White, a rate slightly above the overall percentage of White officers; but the number of officers to face discipline otherwise showed no marked disparities along racial lines.
Lately, the feud has spilled into the public civil service board meetings.
Those hearings ultimately cost taxpayers, as the lengthy discussions carry ballooning price tags for outside lawyers Paul uses to represent him in the process.
The meetings grew so bitter last year that the previous BRPD representative and former board chair quit in January. As he left his post, Cpl. Robert Moruzzi — who brought to the board his own fraught history with BRPD’s discipline process — told the panel: "I wish you all good luck and hope that you don't allow your personal biases to affect your common-sense decisions."
One of last year’s marathon hearings involved an appeal by Dauthier.
A 13-hour discussion last summer resulted in his rank being restored to sergeant after Paul demoted him to corporal. The chief claimed Dauthier violated several department policies, including use of force, when officers showed up at the wrong house and encountered an irate resident they placed in handcuffs.
Several retired high-ranking BRPD officers spoke up during that meeting to criticize Paul's administration and support Dauthier. The board ultimately reduced his penalty.
That hearing came after Dauthier filed multiple complaints against Paul and his administration, claiming the chief mishandled internal investigations and asked the board to open a probe. Paul has since sued to halt that inquiry, questioning the board’s authority to investigate him.
In his letters to the board, Dauthier said he was working in the internal affairs division when Paul took office in 2018. But he requested a transfer to street patrol soon after because he felt the administration had introduced a "blatantly partial doctrine for enforcing policies of the BRPD."
Paul responded with an angry outburst in one meeting, vowing to “fight back” against the claims.
Dauthier said in an interview this week that he chose to run for the civil service seat to bring back “due process” to the board’s proceedings — something he feels has been subsumed by personal agendas.
“It’s no secret and is certainly in the public record that I’ve been a critic of this administration’s biased approach to discipline,” he said. He added that he believes that approach has demoralized officers and impaired their ability to fight crime.
Harris said she has not followed recent controversy surrounding the civil service board, but noted that she has no disciplinary record as a law enforcement officer.
She wanted to run for the open seat because she also appreciates the chance for due process the board affords officers and other city-parish employees, she said — a process she feels could benefit from her expertise working with crime victims and serving on the department’s peer support team.
“It’s a position that’s not going to bring about a lot of friends,” she added. “I stand strong on what is right. If you know who I am, and if we were friends to begin with, you know that if it’s right, I’m all about it."
If she’s elected, Harris said, she would try to bring “fairness across the board — regardless of whether the person is Black, White, male, female.”
Asked which candidate the chief would support, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said Paul would not endorse either. The chief hopes only for “fairness” once the new board member is chosen, McKneely said.
BRPD officers can cast votes for the civil service board election on March 31 and April 1.