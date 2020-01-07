Tickets are going fast for Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar's VIP Tailgate Experience in New Orleans.
The restaurant will host its pregame party for LSU's College Football Playoff Championship game against Clemson at its 1003 Poydras St. location in New Orleans from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
"After the tailgate, it will switch to a watch party that will benefit the Walk-On’s Game On Foundation," Local Store Marketing Manager Claire Dugas said.
The tailgate party will take place in VIP tents between Rampart Street and O'Keefe, all fully equipped with televisions, catered food by Walk-On's, a game day and concert experience by Vintage Rock Club and an open bar.
Tickets are $150 by visiting brechtelhospitality.com/store/event/vip-national-championship-tailgate-watch-party.
If you can't make it to New Orleans, the restaurant's 3838 Burbank Drive location in Baton Rouge will be hosting its own watch party.
"ESPN is tentatively planning to have a live camera there for the broadcast," Dugas said. "We will doing the following specials: $1 Frozen Margaritas and $1 Bon Viv Spiked Seltzer starting at 5 p.m. on Monday. We will also do a raffle that you have to be present to win at halftime."
There also will be a drawing for the following for an LSU football helmet signed by Coach Ed Orgeron, a football signed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and a Crawfish Boil with beer for 10 people.
Dugas added that each of Walk-On's restaurants have about 70 or more televisions, where customers can watch the game.
"All of our restaurants will keep normal hours except possibly New Orleans," Dugas said.
For more information, visit walk-ons.com.