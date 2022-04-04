When Byron Gautreau was a young boy in the mid-1930s, he took a horse-drawn wagon from his home on muddy Cannon Road northeast of Gonzales to his great uncle's house, where the roads were good enough for the school bus to pick him up.
Now the 90-year-old sometimes waits under his carport for the school bus to drop off his great-grandson.
The one-time dirt road that grew too muddy in the rain is now a popular shortcut for drivers from fast-growing neighborhoods. And that means traffic problems: School buses sometimes get caught on the narrow road when traffic comes the other way, residents like Gautreau say.
"They got a 25-mph speed limit on this road and I bet you there ain't one out of every 10 ... 200 cars that goes, that does that speed limit," he said. "It's like a racetrack, but I mean you can't do nothing about that. But the road is too narrow."
Roads like Cannon are at the heart of a debate about how heavily parish government should intervene in the name of fighting traffic and flooding.
Last year, Ascension imposed a controversial nine-month moratorium on developments. With major new developments on hold, parish leaders have been working on new rules that would give them a stronger hand in regulating growth.
Some of the proposed changes include:
- Barring large developments on roads less than 20 feet wide, unless improvements are made.
- More stringent drainage and traffic studies for new development, and requiring traffic studies be done independent of developers.
- Creating stronger rules for new neighborhoods to have more than one way in or out.
- Strict reductions on new construction in wetlands.
- Requiring permits for backyard and front yard fences. Parish officials say they frequently have problems clearing drainage infrastructure because fences get in the way.
- Mandating more robust drainage and storm water detention infrastructure inside new neighborhoods so they can handle heavier rains and slow runoff.
The new rules would allow parish government to deny projects if studies find they would strain traffic. And they would allow the parish administration to declare a localized moratorium in an area where a single developer can't do enough to fix overall traffic problems — though the administration would be required to propose ways to fix the problem.
Those changes are among the first proposed by parish consultant Kendig Keast, which did a top-down study of the parish development code. More could be on the way.
Parish council members say they need more time to review those changes before they vote. And some say that means the moratorium, which expires in mid-April, may need to be extended by as much as a month and a half.
It appears a strong council majority is poised to adopt the extension in a vote Thursday.
"We just thought it would be better and everybody would get a better understand of what we're going to be voting on if we did this (extension)," said John Cagnolatti, council chairman.
A focus on fixing roads
As Thursday's vote approaches, Parish Council members haven't offered a lot of specifics about why they want to extend the moratorium, except that they need more time to review the package of changes they had only recently received.
But one point of discussion is the 20-foot-road-width rule, which would increase the parish's current standard by two feet.
That rule aims to fix problems like the one Gautreau deals with on Cannon Road. But some council members worry the parish could be sued for taking residents' property to expand the roads without a clear plan for how to pay for it.
"We don't have a plan to widen our 18- and 19-foot roads," said Councilman Aaron Lawler. "We don't have a way to fund it. We don't have the plans to do it."
Cointment's administration hopes Windermere Crossing could be a kind of precedent, though the new rule would give the parish a stronger hand in future negotiations.
Parish administration officials struck a deal with developer Dantin Bruce to widen Cannon Road, which is narrower than the current 18-foot standard, to 20 feet and add rumble strips from Roddy Road to La. 44 before new home construction starts.
As part of that deal, though, the parish gave up on demands for a second entrance and exit into the neighborhood. All of the traffic will funnel only onto Cannon, creating the kind of one-entrance neighborhoods other proposed development changes are seeking to avoid.
Jerome Fournier, parish planning and development director, said officials envision the road impact fees developers already pay for each new house to be used as credits for road construction projects to widen substandard roads.
Fournier called that possibility a "win-win" and a change that would improve safety.
"You know, they get their project. We get a wider road," he said.
Under the Windermere Crossing deal, Dantin Bruce receives credit for up to $320,000 in impact fees but is paying more than $750,000 to widen the road.
To whom do the rules apply?
The proposed 20-foot rule only applies to large and small neighborhoods, not individual lots.
Family partitions are a special category of land division reserved for family heirs, and they have less stringent road, traffic and drainage requirements. The petitions are common in Ascension's rural areas — and critics say they have sometimes been abused in the past to get around growth rules.
Lawler has zeroed in on that limitation, arguing the rule should apply more equally and include family partitions. He provided parish statistics showing that 7% of all new lots have come through the partitions.
Councilman Chase Melancon represents the rural St. Amant area, where family partitions are common. He was an early advocate of the 20-foot-road-width rule. But he said he opposes this kind of change as too expansive for the cost to small landowners.
Cagnolatti, the council chairman, said the parish consultant, Kendig Keast, has been asked to try to wordsmith the language of proposed change.
Moratorium remains controversial
Representatives of the construction industry have been given a say in the changes being developed, but they remain frustrated with the moratorium as council members debate the final language of the new rules.
"The ability for Ascension Parish to offer housing options for its current and future residents is key to responsible growth and building a sustainable community," said Karen Zito, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Baton Rouge Home Builders Association. "Our stance on a moratorium remains the same. A moratorium is not a solution, no matter how long they are imposed."
The moratorium didn't stop the construction of houses or other buildings in existing neighborhoods but stopped the creation of new lots, cutting off the supply for the future. Builders argue that makes homes less affordable and cuts construction jobs.
The parish's housing inventory has fallen from 1.3 months to half a month in the year since February 2021, according to statistics from the homebuilders' group.
With less supply, median home prices in Ascension have risen the most of any parish in the Baton Rouge area over the same time period, going up 13.4% since February 2021, the group says. Median home prices have risen from $248,000 a year ago to $281,210 last month.
The rise in median prices is about three percentage points ahead of the regional average.
Others simply can't wait for something to be done about traffic.
For Bryon Gautreau, who has survey stakes and spray paint in his front yard showing where Cannon will be widened, the work can't come soon enough before people move into Windermere Crossing. Another car recently hit him while he was driving through an intersection on Cannon down the street from his house.
"You can't really stop people from like selling their land over there, you know," he said. "But they need to get ready to get it right before they build out there. They need to start building this road."