Construction is set to resume Monday at the long-stalled downtown River Center Branch Library — and no, this isn't an April Fool's Day joke.

At 8 a.m, a crew from Buquet & LeBlanc will be on-site to restart construction on the $19 million — and climbing — project after hitting a lull a year ago because of an alleged design flaw that caused support beams to fail and threaten to collapse a part of the building.

Bubba Cashio, the city-parish's director of buildings and grounds, said construction crews are scheduled to start lifting the cantilever, the feature that hangs over the sidewalk on the north side of the building, in quarter-inch increments until the structure is restored to the height it was before the support beams failed last year.

"We'll inch it up slowly; we have to move it slowly and methodically to make sure we aren't (negatively) affecting any other parts of the building," he said.

+2 Contractors for downtown library deny culpability, plan to seek more money; read full letter The president of the contracting firm building Baton Rouge's new downtown library has denied responsibility for structural problems that stall…

Once the cantilever is raised a few inches, which likely will take a few days, the crew will start mediation and repairs on the structure's joints, Cashio said.

"When all the remediation work has been complete, checked and approved by surveyors, normal construction will resume on the rest of the building," he said.

Four giant hydraulic jacks have been holding the cantilever in place since the failure, and the site has mostly been quiet. In the interim, the city-parish has been locked in a ongoing legal battle with the project's architects and engineers over what went wrong. The city-parish eventually filed suit in state district court after efforts to settle through mediation failed.

In its initial suit, the city-parish placed fault on WHLC Architecture and Schwartz/Silver, the architectural contractors who also are the project managers, and construction firm Buquet & LeBlanc.

The insurance company representing Buquet & LeBlanc filed a response in January claiming the plans drawn up by Structural Consultants Associates Inc. "caused the structural failure." Structural Consultants Associates was an engineering subconsultant on the project.

Attorneys representing Structural Consultants Associates filed a response in February denying those allegations.

As the case languishes in the court system, city-parish officials have voiced fears it could stretch for as long as five years before it is finally resolved.

To prevent the building from sitting idle while the court fight continues, the parish's Library Board of Control fronted $2.7 million from its funds to restart the construction. The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council signed off on the move last month.

Construction to restart on downtown Baton Rouge library after council approves $2.7M change order The hammers should start flying again at the downtown River Center Branch Library following the Metro Council's unanimous approval Wednesday o…

The city-parish hopes to recover that money through an eventual settlement of the pending lawsuit, which officials from the Mayor-President's Office feel confident they'll win.

Construction is expected to wrap up within 435 days.

"That timeline is still the same," Cashio said.