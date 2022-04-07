Police Training, Screening and Deescalation Task Force members, from left, Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, La. State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis and John F. K. Belton, District Attorney for Louisiana's Third Judicial District, discuss a proposal during a short recess during a meeting in which changes in policing practices were discussed and action taken on, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in the Senate Chamber at the State Capitol.