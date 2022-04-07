Union Parish District Attorney John Belton said Thursday he’s requesting that a special grand jury be impaneled as he moves forward with prosecuting Louisiana State Police troopers involved in Ronald Greene’s death in 2019.
The decision comes three years after the Black motorist’s death, and after federal prosecutors told him recently he could move forward with state charges while they continue to probe the case. Initially, Belton said, federal prosecutors told him to hold off on prosecuting the case. He agreed, noting the feds’ “vast resources,” which he said could produce a more complete investigation.
Belton told lawmakers on the legislative panel investigating Greene’s death that last year, Alexander Van Hook, then the acting U.S. attorney for Louisiana’s Western District, told him he expected indictments could be handed up in the case by fall of 2021. But they never came. Last week, Belton said Brandon Brown, who was appointed by President Joe Biden to take over for Van Hook, told him he could move forward with state charges while the feds continue investigating.
Belton said the feds are still investigating the case, and that they have promised to share investigators and files with him.
“I did not recuse my office. In fact I have maintained prosecutorial power to prosecute state crimes that occurred in my district,” Belton said. “I believe some of the officers’ actions were above the law. They committed criminal acts including violating Mr. Greene’s civil rights.”
Greene died on a Union Parish road in 2019, after a police chase ended with a crash, followed by troopers dragging, shackling and brutally beating him. Leaked videos of the incident sparked widespread condemnation of the troopers’ actions, but only one of the troopers has been punished. Master Trooper Kory York was suspended for 50 hours. Another trooper, Chris Hollingsworth, was recorded saying he “beat the ever-living f–k out of” Greene, and died in a single-vehicle crash hours after learning he would be fired for his role in the scandal.
It was not immediately clear which troopers Belton is targeting for state charges, or why federal prosecutors decided to tell Belton to move ahead with state charges if he wanted. Belton told lawmakers that former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves and current Superintendent Lamar Davis are not under investigation.
Belton said part of the reason he told federal prosecutors he would wait to move forward with state charges is that Louisiana State Police was investigating itself, and he wanted an independent probe conducted by the federal government.
He also acknowledged the case has dragged on for years, something that has angered lawmakers and advocates who have pushed for punishments. “It has taken a long time,” Belton said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.