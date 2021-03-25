BR.govcorona.032521 HS 207.JPG
Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on a presidential race Wednesday, but not one you'd typically think of.

With just four hours to go before polls closed in LSU's student government elections, Edwards threw his weight behind presidential candidate Mia LeJeune, a junior who previously worked as a fellow in the governor's office and is heading up the so-called "It's Time" campaign. 

“I’ve had the great pleasure of getting to know Mia LeJeune,” Edwards said in a 17-second video posted to Twitter. “I can highly recommend her for your next president. And so I just want to tell you, with respect to this election, it's time. Vote It's Time ticket.”

Edwards' son, John Miller Edwards, is working for the "It's Time" campaign, according to The Reveille

