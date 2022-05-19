Ronald LeDuff died standing up for his neighborhood. Now his daughter won't know her father.

Ronald LeDuff was about to become a father.
His girlfriend was five months pregnant with a baby girl the couple planned to name Royalty. A lover of the outdoors, Ronald would muse about games he and his daughter would play outside, like football, his favorite sport.
His dreams were dashed over the weekend in a burst of gunfire.
As LeDuff checked his mail on Saturday, a neighbor who had menaced the couple’s street for years, Henry Williams III, began yelling at him, then walked over to LeDuff's property and continued arguing with him, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The altercation quickly became physical, deputies said; when LeDuff, who was unarmed, saw Williams had a gun, he turned and tried to run.
Williams shot him multiple times as he fled, deputies say.
Witnesses said the 25-year-old, a welder by trade, lay bleeding on the street as medics rushed to the leafy block on the easternmost edge of East Baton Rouge Parish. He was taken to a hospital, but was soon pronounced dead.
'He didn't have any fear in him'
LeDuff's killing left his family grief-stricken and his girlfriend faced with raising their baby daughter alone.
“My child has to come into the world without her father, for something that could have been prevented,” said Leduff’s girlfriend, Bianca Vinning, 24. “It’s not a good feeling at all.”
LeDuff had a courageous streak that likely prompted him to stand up to the older Williams on Saturday, Vinning said.
Neighbors said they had lived in fear of Williams for more than two years. They said he would hurl insults at people who walked by his property, sometimes threatening to shoot their dogs.
He would often wear a ski mask and military-style gear when he departed his house, neighbors said. Once, he allegedly fired a gun at the feet of a group of utility workers, yielding a warrant for his arrest on counts of battery and illegal weapons.
After shooting LeDuff, Williams engaged law enforcement in an hours-long standoff in which he exchanged fire with deputies. He was eventually arrested after being wounded.
By standing up to Williams, LeDuff “saved the neighborhood,” Vinning said.
“He didn’t have fear in him at all, of no one,” she said.
More confrontations turning deadly
LeDuff's killing reflects a trend that is hard to quantify, but which law enforcement leaders in Louisiana and beyond say is obvious: Since the COVID pandemic, people in minor altercations seem to be quicker to reach for a gun and pull the trigger.
“There’s a pandemic dynamic that’s impacting how people relate to each other, and in some circumstances, that results in a shooting or a homicide,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington-based think tank that studies police policy. “We don’t know exactly why this is, but we know that people are under enormous stress.”
Exacerbating the rise in shootings is an accelerated sale of firearms as the pandemic wore on, according to a Centers for Disease Control report on gun violence released last week.
“Having this kind of stress, and then having a firearm, becomes a combustible mixture,” Wexler said.
It’s a dynamic that has played out often in Baton Rouge as the city struggles to quell a surge in shootings and homicides.
Law enforcement cited “arguments” or “altercations” as motivators in at least 14 of 37 homicides caused by firearms in East Baton Rouge this year, according to Advocate records. Victims included a young man shot dead after an argument erupted inside a gas station store and an 18-year-old high school senior who played tuba and baseball killed in a home one early morning.
New Orleans-based crime analyst Jeff Asher said there’s little data to show that the pandemic has strained people in ways that directly correlate to increased firearm killings. Still, a few factors suggest the pandemic is a likely piece of what’s been a state and nationwide surge of violent crime, he said.
“It certainly makes sense anecdotally,” he said. “And we know we’ve got a lot of people out there with guns, and a lot more guns available.”
Without providing details, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said Williams’ case involved mental health issues. After a warrant was cut following the incident with utility workers, EBRSO handed the case to Louisiana State Police.
Since March, neighbors said Williams had rarely left the home where he made a last stand.
On its own, mental health is an “unsatisfactory” explanation for gun violence, Asher said. “Most people with a mental illness don’t go and kill someone,” he said.
But mental health care providers say there’s no doubt the pandemic has frayed the mental health of Baton Rouge citizens. Destructive hurricanes and floods haven’t helped.
“I think we have more things compounded on us and we just haven’t had a chance to catch our collective breaths,” said Charlotte Claiborne, director of the Baton Rouge Bridge Center for Hope.
Opened amid the pandemic, the organization offers mental healthcare, primarily for people arrested on some non-violent offenses who might otherwise languish in jail.
A few days after LeDuff died, his girlfriend learned that he'd been planning to propose: An engagement ring arrived in the mail at the couple's home. Instead, his death has left his partner grieving at the prospect of facing parenthood alone.
“It hurts like hell,” she said.