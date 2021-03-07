When floodwaters ravaged so many homes and businesses in 2016, The Advocate was there.
When we elect who’s going to govern our communities, The Advocate covers the candidates and the issues.
But we know there’s more to write about -- and other stories to tell.
We value your opinion and want to learn more about how we can meet your needs and interests.
Click here to fill out a survey and share your thoughts with us.
The survey should take less than 15 minutes. The first 1,500 respondents who complete the survey before 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26 will be placed in a pool for one of three $100 gift cards to local merchants. Winners will be selected and contacted by phone or email no later than Monday, April 5.
You will be asked to provide your contact information for prize drawing purposes but your survey feedback will go directly to a third-party firm and will remain completely anonymous.
Thank you in advance for your participation. We look forward to hearing from you!