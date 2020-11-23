Over objections from LSU's attorneys, former LSU student Samantha Brennan testified in court Monday that former star football player Derrius Guice’s name is blacked out in police reports that she filed in 2016.

Nineteenth Judicial District Judge Janice Clark heard testimony from Brennan on Monday during a court hearing over LSU’s refusal to provide full and unredacted police reports involving the Guice incident to both Brennan and USA Today. But Clark issued no ruling, requesting instead that each side submit briefs in seven days before she announces a decision.

Attorneys Bob Barton and Katia Bowman, both representing LSU, repeatedly argued that releasing the unredacted report would violate privacy rights of the people named in them. Neither referenced Guice by name.

But attorney Scott Sternberg, representing Brennan and USA Today, argued that those accused of crimes have no privacy rights. And he said that arguments concerning privacy in the police reports are largely moot, given that both Guice and Brennan’s names have already appeared in the national news.

